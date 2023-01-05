Zimmer Biomet said Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Embody Inc., a privately held medical device company focused on soft tissue healing. The deal could be valued at up to $275 million.
Zimmer Biomet said in a news release it would pay $155 million at closing and up to an additional $120 million, subject to achieving future regulatory and commercial milestones during a three-year period.
The acquisition will include Embody’s complete portfolio of what's described as collagen-based biointegrative solutions to support healing in the most challenging orthopedic soft tissue injuries. That includes an implant for tendon healing and one of the first arthroscopic implant systems for rotator cuff repair, the news release said.
"Embody’s differentiated products and innovative sports medicine pipeline combined with ZB’s established portfolio and commercial reach brings an opportunity for significant growth and underscores a collective commitment to bring meaningful new advances to patients and surgeons," Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet said in a statement.
Jeff Conroy, CEO of Norfolk, Virginia-based Embody, shared similar comments.
"We are excited for the potential to create value for patients and customers in new ways and believe the combination of Embody's innovative products and Zimmer Biomet's established portfolio will bring new solutions to the market that could redefine the standard of care," Conroy said.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed in February 2023.