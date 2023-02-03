Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. on Friday reported a loss for the fourth quarter and but a profit for all of 2022.
An analyst who follows the stock rates it a buy, citing growth potential tied to the aging population, obesity epidemic and the company’s latest technology.
The Warsaw-based orthopedics manufacturer posted earnings of $231 million, or $1.10 per diluted common share, for last year, a 42% drop compared to the $402 million, or $1.91 a share, reported for 2021.
During the three-month period ended Dec. 31, the company lost $131 million, or 62 cents a share, a 55% drop from the $84 million, or 40 cents a share posted for the same period of the prior year. The company’s net sales were $1.83 billion, a 3% increase over 2021’s fourth quarter.
Even so, Bryan Hanson, chairman, president and CEO, described Zimmer Biomet’s performance over the past three months as solid.
“We closed out the fourth quarter strong, driven by the solid execution of our team and meaningful innovation in our portfolio – all against a backdrop of continued recovery post pandemic,” he said in a statement. “As we enter 2023, we expect macro pressures to continue, but also to stabilize, setting up ZB to achieve attractive growth and mark another key milestone in our transformation journey. We remain committed to building out our portfolio, delivering on our mission and creating value for all of our stakeholders.”
On March 1, Zimmer Biomet spun off its dental and spine business to shareholders, a move that company officials said allows them to focus more closely on the orthopedics business, which includes artificial knees and hips and the tools needed to surgically implant them.
Zimmer Biomet ended the year with $5.32 billion in debt, $1.37 billion less than on Dec. 31, 2021.
John Boylan, an equity analyst with St. Louis-based investment firm Edward Jones, said “strong profitability” is helping the company pay down the debt Zimmer took on when it acquired rival Biomet in 2015 for $14 billion.
Boylan is also encouraged by Zimmer Biomet’s recent rollout of its Rosa operating robot. As orthopedic surgeons are trained on the system, which uses only Zimmer Biomet-made implants, sales will increase, the analyst predicted.
A shortage of hospital nurses has constrained the number of elective orthopedic surgeries being performed, but hospitals are increasingly finding ways to adapt, Boylan said in his written report, which was updated Friday.
Potential downsides, the analyst said, include another major resurgence of COVID-19 and additional federal government penalties related to a manufacturing plant “undergoing regulatory scrutiny.”
Zimmer Biomet shares closed at $129.45 Friday on the New York Stock Exchange, up $2.04 from the previous day’s close. The company’s earnings were released before markets opened for trading.
The company employs about 17,000 in 31 offices worldwide. It does not break down how many workers are in each location, including its Warsaw headquarters in Kosciusko County.