LOS ANGELES – A shooter stood over a 16-year-old mother clutching her 10-month-old baby and shot and killed them in a brazen attack in a central California farming community that left six dead, a sheriff said Tuesday.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said the teenager was fleeing the violence early Monday when the killers caught up to her outside the home in Goshen, a central California community of about 3,000 residents in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley, and shot the young mother and her child “assassination-style.”
The other four victims ranged from 19 to 72 years old, including a grandmother who was shot as she slept. Their autopsies are expected to be completed later in the week.
Authorities said they were searching for two suspects and offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrests.
Polar bear attack kills mother, infant
A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said.
The fatal mauling, the first in more than 30 years in Alaska, happened Tuesday near the school in Wales, an isolated Bering Strait coastal community located on the westernmost tip of the North American mainland.
Chauvin appeals verdict in Floyd case
An attorney for Derek Chauvin has asked an appeals court to throw out the former Minneapolis police officer's convictions in the murder of George Floyd.
William Mohrman told the Minnesota Court of Appeals on Wednesday that the trial judge should have moved the case out of Minneapolis because of the extensive pretrial publicity, and fears of violent protests that led to unprecedented security precautions.
Netanyahu must fire ally, court rules
Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must fire a key ally from the country's new Cabinet. The decision Wednesday by 10 of the 11 judges presents the Israeli leader with a potential coalition crisis and deepens a rift over the power of the courts.
The high court ruled that Aryeh Deri, the influential head of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party and a longtime Netanyahu ally, cannot serve as a minister after he was convicted last year for tax offenses and placed on probation as part of a plea deal.
Newspaper sorry for 'Dream' speech edit
A Maine newspaper that was criticized for publishing an edited version of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech has offered an apology. The Bangor Daily News said it had used an abridged version of the speech several times in the past but it was criticized for “whitewashing” the speech on Sunday.
The editorial board wrote Tuesday that editors believed the speech was too long to run in its entirety. But the board said it's rethinking that after hearing from several people who said that editing the message “ignored the essence of King’s speech.”