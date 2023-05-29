Kennedy McMann is in the rare position of ending one series run while possibly starting another.
The actress begins the end of her tenure as television’s “Nancy Drew” when the supernatural-infused show – inspired by the long-popular franchise of young adult mystery novels written under the pseudonym Carolyn Keene – returns for its fourth and final season Wednesday on The CW.
McMann has had a potential series in the works at ABC: “The Good Lawyer,” which was previewed in a March episode of “The Good Doctor.”
“It was definitely emotional,” McMann recalls of bringing the filming of “Nancy Drew” to an end last December. “I think we were so fortunate to know in time to write a proper ending. That is a really unique thing in network TV these days.
“The fact that we got the opportunity as a cast to know that this was our final arc; … a lot of our crew worked with us for all four seasons, and it was great for them to have that notice to know that they could move on to something else. Tinale episode is really a sentimental, lovely sendoff to these characters and their world. I think the fans will be really satisfied.”
That final episode is slated to air Aug. 23, but before “Nancy Drew” gets there, the title sleuth and her allies have another puzzle to solve. When bodies vanish from the local cemetery, Nancy and her “Drew Crew” have to determine whether someone dug them up – or if they left under their own power. Nancy also gets a new love interest who displeases many of those close to her, particularly her sometimes boyfriend Ace (Alex Saxon, “The Fosters”). Scott Wolf (“The Night Shift”), Leah Lewis (“The Half of It,” 2020), Maddison Jaizani (“Into the Badlands”), Tunji Kasim (“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”) and Riley Smith (“Frequency”) are among other cast regulars wrapping up their roles.
“I think Horseshoe Bay, as a town, has always been a character in the series,” McMann says, “The sins of the past are a massive part of this final arc, and we get to watch the characters really parse through history and their ancestors, and find justice for generations of people. And as usual, there’s a spooky-ooky creature of sorts, and I think people will really enjoy the horror element of this.”
“Nancy Drew” has been revered by many fans for its exploration of Nancy’s psychology, much of that sparked by her psyche … encompassing the loss of her mother, plus her father’s identity.
“It was such a pleasure to get to play her for this long,” McMann says, adding that “we were the longest-running (screen) version of Nancy.” Bonita Granville (“Now, Voyager,” 1942), Tracy Ryan (“Young Drunk Punk”), Pamela Sue Martin (“Dynasty”), Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) and Emma Roberts (“Scream Queens”) were among the actresses who had the part in movie or TV versions.
“I’m really thrilled with what we were able to do in terms of humanizing this heroic character,” McMann says. “There was such a ‘perfect’ nature to her in her original iteration, and she was incredible, but something I think we were able to add to the canon was the complexity of her spirit.”