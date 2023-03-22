An afternoon traffic crash involving two Citilink buses and an SUV left one woman in life-threatening condition, an unknown number of others injured and responders addressing a gas leak, Fort Wayne police said Wednesday.
A woman who was on one of the buses was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but has since been downgraded to life-threatening condition, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release. The police department didn't release how many other injuries resulted from the crash, but no other life-threatening injuries were reported.
One of the buses was traveling south on Clinton Street when the driver ran a red light and hit another bus traveling west on Wallace Street, police said based on initial information.
One of the buses then hit a parked SUV and the other hit a gas line, causing a leak. The Fort Wayne Fire Department and NIPSCO responded to the crash and gas leak.
The crash is currently under investigation by the police department's Fatal Accident Crash Team and the Allen County Prosecutor's Office.
Man arrested for Indiana Tech robberies
A 19-year-old man has been charged with felony assisting a criminal for what police say was his part in armed robberies at Indiana Tech.
Marlon Cooper, whose address was redacted from online court records, was arrested Tuesday by the Fort Wayne Police after they executed two search warrants at an Indiana Tech dorm at 1600 E. Washington Blvd.
During the robberies last week, three students were robbed at gunpoint, court records say.
This investigation is active and ongoing and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the FWPD Robbery Division Det. Andy Noll (260)427-1498.