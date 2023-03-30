Construction list Mar 30, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WEST FOURTH/CLINTON STREETS Fourth Street closed between Calhoun and Clinton, lane restrictions on Clinton from Fourth to Superior streets; through April 21. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Fanti shoots, Fanti scores: 1st-ever goal by a Komets netminder caps 6-3 victory, comes 2 weeks after Fanti fought at Coliseum ‘Words matter’: Indiana Supreme Court allows lawsuit against Star Financial to proceed Fort Wayne police officer hurt in crash Purdue seeks permission for its law school grads to take Indiana bar exam Recent divorce filings in Allen County Stocks Market Data by TradingView