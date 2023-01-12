Construction Jan 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save EWING STREETClosed between Superior and Main streets through Jan. 24. WELLS/SUPERIOR STREETSSouthbound Wells closed from Fairmount Place to Superior, westbound Superior closed through Jan. 27. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular JK O'Donnell's pergola plan proves contentious Man sentenced to probation for sexual battery of 17-year-old First mayoral candidate files, seeks Democratic nomination Lecturer highlights Allen County Courthouse's beauty Allen County school districts top statewide high school graduation rate Stocks Market Data by TradingView