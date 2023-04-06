construction Apr 6, 2023 57 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HOMESTEAD ROADClosed from Braeburn Drive to U.S. 24 through Friday. OAKHURST DRIVEClosed from Trier Road to Darwood Court through Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Two tornados cause damage in northeast Allen County Analysis: Indiana roster churn continues, what comes next? Audit shows financial mistakes from commissary fund by former sheriff Recent divorce filings in Allen County Purdue's Edey, Indiana's Jackson-Davis win national honors Stocks Market Data by TradingView