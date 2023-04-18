BEIJING — China's economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter as consumer flocked back to shops and restaurants following the abrupt end of anti-virus controls.
The 4.5% growth in gross domestic product from January to March compared to the same period in 2022 was the fastest in the past year. The government data released Tuesday showed the quarter outpaced the 2.9% growth in the previous quarter. But authorities cautioned that China will likely face import and export pressures in coming months and warned of inadequate domestic market demand in the world’s No. 2 economy.
The government earlier set this year’s economic growth target at “around 5%,” a goal that will only be met if GDP grows faster in the months ahead.
BioPoly knee system gets "breakthrough" designation
BioPoly LLC of Fort Wayne said the FDA has granted the company a Breakthrough Device designation for its BioPoly Knee System. The company develops, manufactures, and markets orthopedic implants that use its proprietary BioPoly material, w hich functions as a synthetic, to replace damaged cartilage in joints.
“This is a big milestone and achievement for the company and BioPoly team”, company president and CEO Ryan Schlotterback said in a statement. “We’re excited about the Breakthrough Device designation and the potential to accelerate our BioPoly Knee System into the US market. We have a tremendous amount of clinical experience in Europe with great results and look forward to expanding here in the US. Achieving this designation was an important part of our strategy.”
United Airlines loses $194 million
United said Tuesday that it lost $194 million in the three-month period that ended March 31. But revenue was up 51% over this time last year.
CEO Scott Kirby says United is watching the economy carefully, but demand for travel is still strong, especially for international flights. United’s loss was much smaller than the $1.38 billion loss it reported in last year’s first quarter, and it was narrower than Wall Street was expecting. Revenue soared to more than $11 billion, about what analysts expected.
Southwest resumes flights after ground stop
DALLAS – Southwest Airlines paused all departing flights nationwide for about a half hour Tuesday morning due to “internal technical issues,” the FAA said.
“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said in a statement. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”