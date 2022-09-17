The Indiana State Department of Health will be host a COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic at the Jam Center in Garrett from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
Cheryl Lynch, director and county nurse for the DeKalb County Health Department, said Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be on hand to vaccinate people ages 5 and older.
The new bivalent COVID-19 booster also will be available for people ages 12 and older who have had their primary doses.
The new booster can be administered if it has been at least two months since the patient’s last COVID-19 vaccination. Public health experts recommend that anyone who has had a COVID-19 infection wait at least three months before getting the new booster.
Appointments can be made at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.