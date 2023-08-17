Two COVID-19 variants are spreading worldwide, but health experts recommend people rely on the usual precautions and treatments to minimize their risk.
Handwashing for at least 20 seconds is suggested, but people do not need to wear a mask.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, there have been 127,023 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Allen County since the beginning of the pandemic. Public health experts caution the data misses many positive coronavirus cases that were discovered with home testing kits but never reported to local officials.
Lisa George, press officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the majority of current COVID-19 infections are caused by variants related closely to the omicron strain that has been circulating since early 2022.
The two variants seen most now are Omicron XBB and EG.5 – or Eris – which come from the same lineage.
"At this time, there is no evidence indicating EG.5 is able to spread more easily, and currently available treatments and vaccines are expected to continue to be effective against this variant," George said in an email.
Matt LeBlanc, spokesman for the Allen County Department of Health, said the organization is aware of XBB, EG.5 and other virus variants, and it has not released any specific notices. The Health Department recommends following CDC guidance, he said.
Denise Blad, family physician for Lutheran Health Network, agrees with the CDC's advice. Since the start of COVID-19, multiple variants have been created through gene mutation, which can make the virus more contagious, she said.
XBB is a subvarient of omicron, Blad said, and new vaccines in the fall will target it. XBB and EG.5 aren't more severe than other forms of COVID-19, and the symptoms are similar to others, she said.
EG.5 symptoms can also include diarrhea, nausea or vomiting.
"The symptoms really have always been pretty similar," she added.
Hospitalization rates have increased, but there isn't enough evidence to suggest XBB or EG.5 caused that, Blad said.
"We're always going to see more increased cases of respiratory illnesses like the cold or flu," she said. "But, everywhere I've read, there doesn't seem to be enough evidence to suggest it's because of (the variants)."
According to the Indiana Department of Health, the state has had 18 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past week and more than 160,000 since the start of the pandemic. Data from the Allen County Department of Health shows the hospitalization level in the area is low.
Blad recommends people wash their hands frequently, cover their mouth when they cough and get vaccinated. She also said people should look for updates from credible sources – including the Department of Health or the CDC – especially as people learn more about the variants' severity.
"We don't have evidence to show that it's going to make us sicker," she said.