The Allen County Department of Health issued the following:
Fort Wayne (June, 30, 2023) – The Allen County Department of Health reported two deaths and 155 positive cases of COVID-19 this month (Saturday, June 3 to today), with 57 confirmed PCR cases and 98 probable antigen cases.
These bring totals to 127,342 cases and 1,271 deaths, as of today.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 63,571 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Weekly updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed on the data.
Additional data also is available from the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.