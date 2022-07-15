The number of new COVID-19 cases in Allen County eased in the last week as deaths rose.
The Allen County Department of Health reported 568 cases between July 9 and Friday. That compares to 650 reported between July 2 and July 8. Five additional deaths were reported, compared to two deaths in the previous week’s report.
The numbers are well below earlier in the pandemic when more than that many cases were reported in a single day. However, this week’s reported infections are among the highest since reporting switched from daily to weekly. And they don’t include all of those tested with in-home tests that don’t require reporting.
The county health department doesn’t track which coronavirus variants are now causing illness. But federal officials this week said the BA.5 subvariant of the omicron strain is causing the most illness.
BA.5 is considered extremely contagious – and is four times more resistant to common vaccines, officials said. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use part of the genetic material of the virus known as messenger RNA, work less well against the BA.5 subvariant.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week reported that BA.5 represented the cause of up to 65% of the nation’s new cases between July 3 and 9. BA.4 represented 15%.
“Right now, we don’t have any evidence that it (BA.5) leads to a higher death rate. So that’s good,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, head of the Mayo Clinic’s Vaccine Reserach Group in a news release.
But, he said, whether you’ve been vaccinated, previously infected, previously infected and vaccinated, “you have very little protection against BA.5 in terms of getting infected or having mild to moderate infection. You have good protection against dying, being hospitalized or ending up on a ventilator.”
The CDC continues to consider Allen County in the “low” category for community spread of the virus. Only Huntington and Kosciusko counties in northeast Indiana were considered in the “medium” level for spread this week.
In those two counties, residents are urged to consider wearing masks indoors in crowded locations, especially if at higher risk of complications from infection.
The state Department of Health now estimates that 20.5% of new infections are reinfections – illness in people who have had COVID-19 at least once. That’s about 5% more than in the previous week’s report.
Unvaccinated people have a much higher chance of succumbing to BA.5, according to Poland. They are five times more likely to get infected than people who have been vaccinated and boosted, about 7½ times more likely to be hospitalized “and about 14 to 15 times more likely to die if they get infected,” he said in the release.
Allen County’s new cases bring its total to 109,616. Deaths number 1,158 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Indiana’s totals stand at 1,798,430 cases and 23,016 confirmed deaths, plus 984 probable deaths based on symptoms but without a positive test.