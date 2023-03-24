Fort Wayne (March 24, 2023) – The Allen County Department of Health reported 225 positive cases of COVID-19 among Allen County residents this week (Saturday, March 18 to today), with 97 confirmed PCR cases and 128 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 125,593 cases and 1,253 deaths, as of today.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 62,425 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.