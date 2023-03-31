Fort Wayne (March 31, 2023) – The Allen County Department of Health reported six deaths and 210 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, March 25 to today), with 75 confirmed PCR cases and 135 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 125,803 cases and 1,259 deaths, as of today.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 62,560 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Weekly updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed on the data.
Additional data also is available from the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.