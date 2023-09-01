Fort Wayne (Sept. 1, 2023) – The Allen County Department of Health reported two deaths and 602 positive cases of COVID-19 this month (Saturday, July 29 to today), with 238 confirmed PCR cases and 364 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 128,120 cases and 1,275 deaths, as of today.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 64,030 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Weekly updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed on the data.
Additional data also is available from the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.