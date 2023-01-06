The Indiana State Department of Health will host a two-day COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic next week in Auburn.
The clinic will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union St., a news release said.
Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available to vaccinate people ages 5 and older. Updated, bivalent Pfizer (for ages 5+) and Moderna (for ages 12+) boosters will be available for those who have had their primary doses.
The new booster can be given if it has been at least 2 months since the last COVID-19 vaccination. It is recommended that people who have had a COVID-19 infection wait at least 3 months before getting the new booster.
Flu vaccine will also be available (ages 3+).
You can register at ourshot.in.gov. Walk-ins are also welcome.