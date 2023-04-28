The Allen County Department of Health issued this news release today:
Fort Wayne (April 28, 2023) – The Allen County Department of Health reported five deaths and 865 positive cases of COVID-19 this month (Saturday, April 1 to today), with 275 confirmed PCR cases and 590 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 126,668 cases and 1,264 deaths, as of today.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 63,150 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Weekly updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed on the data.
Additional data also is available from the Indiana Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.