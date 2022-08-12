Fort Wayne (August 12, 2022) – The Allen County Department of Health reported three deaths and 912 positive cases of COVID-19 this week (Saturday, Aug. 6 to today), with 367 confirmed PCR cases and 545 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 113,131 cases and 1,175 deaths, as of today.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 54,571 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.