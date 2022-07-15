Fort Wayne (July 15, 2022) – Five Allen County residents died and 568 tested positive for COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 9 to today) with 288 confirmed PCR cases and 280 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 109,616 cases and 1,168 deaths as of this date.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 52,521 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.