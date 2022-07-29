Fort Wayne (July 29, 2022) – Three Allen County residents died and 748 tested positive for COVID-19 this week (Saturday, July 23 to today) with 364 confirmed PCR cases and 384 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 111,313 cases and 1,171 deaths as of this date.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 53,502 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed with the latest local data.
Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least once a week.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, Allen County case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at www.coronavirus.in.gov.