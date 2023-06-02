The Allen County Department of Health issued this news release today:
Fort Wayne (June 2, 2023) – The Allen County Department of Health reported five deaths and 519 positive cases of COVID-19 from April 29 to today, with 196 confirmed PCR cases and 323 probable antigen cases. These bring totals to 127,187 cases and 1,269 deaths, as of today.
The Allen County case count includes a total of 63,473 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 2020.
Weekly updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the Department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates and will be time-stamped to keep the public informed on the data.
Additional data also is available from the Indiana Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.