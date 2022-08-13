Correction Aug 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A story on Page 1A Friday about a guilty verdict in a murder trial contained wrong information. Dominique Taylor did not pull a gun during a fight before she was fatally shot in December 2019. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Large-scale 'solar farm' in southeast Allen County draws ire Andrew Downs steps down from PFW post Coroner's office: Fort Wayne man, boy victims of Monday homicides Chicago-area brewery to build restaurant just north of downtown Fort Wayne Delta to suspend flights from Fort Wayne to Detroit Stocks Market Data by TradingView