Because of a reporting error, a story on Page 1A July 21 about Indiana Senate Bill 2 listed incorrect funding figures. The bill includes $400 million to pay down the pre-1996 Teacher’s Retirement Fund and $215 million to fund projects affected by increased construction costs.
