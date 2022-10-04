A spooky cemetery popping up in front of your home overnight is a sign that Halloween is near. Eerie Acres Cemetery is located at the home of the Thompson family on Sweet Cider Road in the Seven Oaks housing development northwest of Lima and Dupont roads.
A spooky cemetery popping up in front of your home overnight is a sign that Halloween is near. Eerie Acres Cemetery is located at the home of the Thompson family on Sweet Cider Road in the Seven Oaks housing development northwest of Lima and Dupont roads.