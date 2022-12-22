Delivery of The Journal Gazette could be delayed Friday in some areas by inclement winter weather.
Our e-edition is available to subscribers daily after 3:45 a.m. Use the "E-edition" link at the top of the website (or click here) and log in with your digital account. If you have not activated your digital account, you can do so here: https://subscribe.journalgazette.net/fwn/jg/account/logon
Fort Wayne Newspapers Customer Service can be reached before 2 p.m. by calling 260-461-8519; wait times can vary, and voicemail is available after 2 p.m. Delivery concerns can be reported 24/7 by email at customerservice@fortwayne.com, or online at https://isd-chatterbox.com/journalgazette/TransactionType.aspx