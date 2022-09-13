State Rep. Renee Pack is calling for "transparency" from fellow Rep. Christopher Judy following a report that identified the Fort Wayne Republican in a database of Oath Keepers members.
Judy was one of six Indiana public officials identified, according to a report by the Anti-Defamation League. However, a spokesman for Judy said he was unavailable for comment.
"Representative Judy is my fellow military veteran, and I admire his dedication in serving this country," Pack, D-Indianapolis, said in a statement. "However, Hoosiers deserve transparency regarding these worrying allegations about his past or current affiliation with an extremist group."
The Anti-Defamation League referred to the Oath Keepers as a "large but loosely organized collection of right-wing anti-government extremists."
Pack said as veterans, she and Judy "swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, both foreign and domestic" and that association with a group like the Oath Keepers "would give any patriot pause."
"The silence since the allegations is deafening," Pack said. "I hope to God these rumors are not true about my colleague, but only Judy has the ability to set the record straight."