The Don Wood Foundation has issued 12 grants for area programs in the first quarter, totaling $1,091,848.
Recipients:
• Inspiration Ministries – $269,105
• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools – $240,068
• Community Foundation of Whitley County – $200,000
• Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective – $66,580
• Josiah White’s Residential and Family Services – $65,000
• Conexus Indiana on behalf of Carey Services – $64,000
• Last Mile Education Fund for Indiana Tech Talent – $50,000
• SME Education Foundation – $50,000
• STEM Connection – $43,000
• Community Foundation of DeKalb County – $22,700
• Inspire Success – $20,500
• RespectTeam – $895
