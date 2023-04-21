The Don Wood Foundation has issued 12 grants for area programs in the first quarter, totaling $1,091,848.

Recipients:

• Inspiration Ministries – $269,105

• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community Schools – $240,068

• Community Foundation of Whitley County – $200,000

• Northeast Indiana Innovation Collective – $66,580

• Josiah White’s Residential and Family Services – $65,000

• Conexus Indiana on behalf of Carey Services – $64,000

• Last Mile Education Fund for Indiana Tech Talent – $50,000

• SME Education Foundation – $50,000

• STEM Connection – $43,000

• Community Foundation of DeKalb County – $22,700

• Inspire Success – $20,500

• RespectTeam – $895

– Journal Gazette