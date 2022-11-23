Donation bus Nov 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A bus sits at Glenbrook Square mall Tuesday awaiting donations as part of Associated Churches’ 27th annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign to benefit needy families. Donations will be accepted from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Thursday. Shelby Tackett | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donation bus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular United Methodist Church in Indiana splits Chargers beat No. 1 Hamilton Southeastern to earn 1st trip to state finals Woman found guilty of murder for stabbing boyfriend with comb Union Street Market opens Tuesday Northwest Allen County Schools leader urges community to move forward post-election Stocks Market Data by TradingView