At Indiana University, I teach government to students in one school and speech to students in another. The subjects are quite different, as are the students. But the story of East Palestine, Ohio, gives me a real life lesson to teach both classes and will for years to come.
On Feb. 3, a train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed near the village. Five cars containing vinyl chloride were among 20 derailed cars that contained hazardous substances.
On Feb. 6, Norfolk Southern performed a controlled detonation of the cars containing vinyl chloride, used in manufacturing plastics. Train company officials claim the detonation was executed “perfectly,” though footage of the dark cloud rising screams anything but perfect.
The first question this disaster poses is regarding the value of regulation. I often ask my students: Do regulated industries ever enjoy or prefer being regulated? Absolutely.
Regulation usually exists where a true market doesn’t. True markets are less tolerant of bad companies than regulation is. The railroad industry, in its most competitive sense, is an oligopoly. In many places, it’s a monopoly. That’s the primary reason for heavy regulation.
Norfolk Southern won’t be bankrupted or dissolved over this. Regulation will see to that.
Second question: Does regulation bring significant costs to industries? Absolutely. But true markets do, too.
Small-government conservatives often complain about the heavy hand of regulation, its costs and its interference with “freedom.” That makes for good politics in certain circles, until events like this happen.
Regulation is usually needed most right before catastrophes such as this one. Right afterward, a comprehensive review of how to better regulate often ensues.
I have watched and read interviews and seen footage from public meetings. Residents’ reaction to the crisis has been profoundly normal, as has the government’s.
What’s been abnormal? When Norfolk Southern rescinded its commitment to attend a town meeting on Feb. 15 was when I first thought, “uh-oh.”
I have been the most unpopular person in a gym full of angry people. Showing up is often uncomfortable, even scary, but there was never a time when I thought not showing up would have been the better option.
Norfolk Southern won’t get a better chance to empathize with this community, ever. And it’s easy to have empathy for them.
I teach my students about communicating to hostile crowds, and how they are my favorite crowds. Real empathy is powerful. Starting the communication with empathy helps solutions become visible and allows relationships to grow.
Again, it should be easy, since Norfolk Southern should be mad and scared in this moment too.
On Feb. 21, the company said, “We recognize that we have a responsibility, and we have committed to doing what’s right for the residents of East Palestine.” That should have been said, along with repetitive heartfelt apologies, in that gym six days earlier. The person saying it should have been the last person out of the gym that night. It should have been clear the company feels the village’s pain.
I was a utility regulator. I was the communicator for the agency, and I almost exclusively delivered bad news. I used to dream the opposite were true.
Taking care of this village and its people should be the uninterrupted priority for a large group of stakeholders for the foreseeable future. Everyone watching this experience should absorb the lessons it’s teaching about governing and communicating. With empathy.
Michael Leppert is an author, educator and a communication consultant in Indianapolis. Hew wrote this for the Indiana Capital Chronicle.