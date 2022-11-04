Veit best positioned to help lead SACS
Stephanie Veit has my complete and enthusiastic support for the Southwest Allen County Schools board. I believe her to be the strongest advocate for public education in our district.
The fundamental mission of a school board member is to align each student’s education with the economic and social reality of the modern world. I trust Veit’s rational approach because it is not beholden to any other agenda than improving the quality of education for SACS students.
Veit’s platform leverages her corporate background to actively engage SACS in dialogue with employers and local organizations – not only to provide opportunities for employment but to connect students with opportunities to participate as citizens. I look forward to Veit building these connections between our district and the community.
Everyone can see the district is undergoing tremendous growth, and it takes proper leadership to accommodate that growth and ensure we maintain, and improve, the quality of education. Veit recognizes all this and has incorporated it into her platform. Of all the candidates, she has the most considerable background in multi-million dollar financial and budget matters.
Stephanie Veit understands what is most essential, and she has the established capabilities to maintain and enhance SACS’ success.
Steve Carender
Fort Wayne
Banks has shown allegiance not with district, nation
I was alive during the time of Dwight Eisenhower, but not old enough to remember him. Now this current GOP of Donald Trump is not the party of Ike, Ronald Reagan, our late Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar, Arizona’s late John McCain, both President Bushes and others. It is now the Trump GOP cult.
The most unapologetic follower is Jim Banks.
The day after the FBI exercised its search warrant at the Trump compound, Trump held a party at his New York home. Twelve members of Congress attended. Banks was one. He had nothing but praise for the cult leader.
Banks was to be on the Jan. 6 committee but was relieved of that responsibility for promoting the big lie. He thought the committee should focus only on the Capitol police – an insult to those who died on Jan. 6.
Banks was one of 147 who voted not to certify the 2020 election after all 50 secretaries of state provided accurate results. It was his constitutional duty to certify the results. Twice he took an oath to defend the Constitution. He failed.
Instead, he defends the Trump cult.
In northeast Indiana, we don’t have to vote for someone because there is an “R” after their name. Banks does not care about northeast Indiana. He does not care about the country. He cares about Jim Banks and the Trump cult.
Vote for Gary Snyder.
Fred Wooley
Fremont
Vogt’s years of service excellent training for NACS
Having been married to Darren for nearly 30 years, I can attest to the man he is.
He has always been invested in the community and making a point to give back to it. Over the years, he has done countless things to prove it. An important one is volunteering in Kid City at Pathway Community Church, being committed to teaching our kids and their peers life-long values. He has also been a volunteer and on the board at Junior Achievement, teaching kids around the city the basic levels of business and finance. Darren recognizes youth are the future of our community and will go to great lengths to prepare them and teach them the values and understandings they will need to succeed.
Darren is also a natural-born leader, serving and being reelected to County Council 12 years in a row (six of which he served as president); it is here he gained the knowledge he will need to be successful on the Northwest Allen County Schools board, from balancing budgets and leading projects to having the connections and know-how to get things done in a time-efficient manner.
After County Council, he continued to invest in the community through numerous boards and projects. Visit darrenvogtfornacs.org to learn more!
Jennifer Vogt
Fort Wayne
Economy will rebound,
but democracy may notI am almost 70, and I have lived through recession and inflationary periods. It was difficult and scary, but we survived and America survived.
As scary as those moments were and are, they are not as terrifying as experiencing an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, at our nation’s Capitol. The attack that day on our democracy was far more devastating than what I have lived through in any economic swing.
The facts have shown that Republicans orchestrated, participated and still are lying and distorting facts about the insurrection. They are lying to keep their jobs, proving the majority are spineless individuals not concerned about the democratic process. Revelation after revelation has shown the premeditated planning of this day by Republicans headed by Donald Trump.
America will survive today’s economy. I’m not as confident America can survive because people are electing members of a party who stoop to treasonous acts to stay in power.
Laura McCann
Spencerville
Myers’ medical compassion serving Aboite Twp. well
I am writing as a medical health professional and former city councilwoman in Evansville to support my colleague, Dr. Scott Myers, for the Aboite Township board. Dr. Myers worked to support fire leaders to add paramedic service in Aboite Township. The addition means a higher level of care for patients in ambulance runs. He supports upgrading our 24/7 ambulance service with next-generation technology. Dr. Myers supports the consolidation of fire districts while minimizing responsibility to taxpayers.
Dr. Myers has been instrumental in obtaining a safe haven baby box to provide women in crisis a safe and anonymous means to surrender their infants.
Dr. Myers is concerned about the mental health crisis and the shortage and underutilization of resources. He will work to improve mental health.
Dr. Myers is accustomed to serving diverse populations. He has demonstrated diplomacy in working with those of different viewpoints to work successfully together.
Dr. Scott Myers has the passion and commitment to continue to serve Aboite Township. Dr. Myers wants to give neighborhoods a voice. Please re-elect Dr. Scott Myers.
Michelle C. Mercer
Fort Wayne
Veit, Moppert understand what’s best for SACS’ kids
Southwest Allen County Schools needs board members who will grow our district to be the best it can be. This means developing a real plan for growth, and letting the teachers teach and care for our kids. It means taking political agendas out of the discussion and using good data to make good decisions.
Contrary to one candidate’s belief, children are the No. 1 stakeholder in their education, not parents. They deserve every right to learn, explore and grow. A close second are teachers and staff.
There are two strong candidates who have our children and educators in mind, and who have the experience to move our district forward: Stephanie Veit and Kim Moppert.
I’ve known Stephanie for more than a decade. I’ve seen her leadership when she served as president of YLNI and now as president of YLNI Foundation. She’s spent years helping our community grow into what it is. Her background in construction and economic development make her the best candidate to lead the board through future growth strategies. Stephanie Veit has been a SACS mom for more than 12 years.
When I consider who will bring the greatest perspective on education and a child’s brain development, Kim Moppert is the best choice. As a former teacher, she understands how they learn and process. She will be the most informed board member on new strategies to support students because she spent decades as a teacher. Kim Moppert will help the district set policies that create the best learning environment by asking the right questions and challenging the status quo.
On Tuesday, I’ll be voting for Stephanie Veit and Kim Moppert because they’re the best and only choice for our district’s most important stakeholders, our students.
Justin Clupper
Fort Wayne
Vogt’s dedication, respect shine through in interview
I listened to the interview of Northwest Allen County School board candidate Darren Vogt (it’s on the WOWO-AM website). We’ll be voting on three open seats. My takeaways:
Darren has four children, ages 7 through college age. He mentioned his senior who attends Carroll High School who played with Carroll’s beloved quarterback who recently passed away. Darren’s heart for others is evident.
Darren has spent 30 years teaching Junior Achievement to kids, making him empathetic for teachers in the classroom.
He plans to encourage opportunities through Anthis Career Center for those who aren’t college bound. Darren also seemed laser focused on college preparation through the NACS curriculum.
Darren underscored that human emotions created division among people at school board meetings.
His goal is to unify the school board with teachers/parents. He emphasized that listening to one another respectfully is key and wants to make that happen.
He spoke of the fast growth NACS is experiencing and that he wants to concentrate on solutions to accommodate our growing population. Showing humility, he credited the current administration/board with not only how well the budget was handled, but also the challenges COVID-19 brought to the current school board, referencing them as “good people” in uncharted territory during the pandemic.
Darren attempted to arrange a debate among all school board candidates, but the three current school board members (who are running) declined.
I appreciate this candidate’s humility, strength in leadership, knowledge, judiciousness, and commitment to NACS.
Karen Yorio
Huntertown