Mayoral Democrats

Jorge Fernandez

Age: 34

Current job: Substitute teacher for multiple school districts.

Education: Bachelor’s degree in chemistry education from Taylor University.

Political experience: Ran for Indiana state representative for the former District 50 in 2016, 2018 and 2020; ran for the Fort Wayne City Council District 4 seat in the 2019 primary; ran for Allen County commissioner in 2022.

Tom Henry

Age: 71

Current job: Mayor of Fort Wayne for 16 years

Education: Bachelor’s degree in psychology from University of St. Francis and MBA from the same school.

Political experience: Served on the Fort Wayne City Council from 1983 to 2003; served as Fort Wayne mayor for the last 16 years.