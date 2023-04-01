The two primary candidates vying to become the Democrat running for Fort Wayne's highest office this year are incumbent Mayor Tom Henry and challenger Jorge Fernandez.
This is Henry’s fifth run for mayor and is the city's second-longest serving mayor. Fernandez previously ran for Indiana state representative for former District 50 in 2016, 2018 and 2020, and he ran for the Fort Wayne City Council District 4 seat in the 2019 primary. He also ran for Allen County commissioner in 2022.
Fernandez moved to Fort Wayne in 2011 for a job at South Side High School after he graduated college. He left full-time teaching when he ran for public office in 2016.
He said he decided to run because he's concerned about a lot of things under the current administration.
If elected, Fernandez wants to provide support for working-class families, review Fort Wayne Police Department practices, improve government transparency and have the city use more environmentally conscious practices when possible.
Henry grew up in Fort Wayne after his family returned from Indianapolis – where his father was in graduate school – when he was young.
He's running for mayor to finish projects his administration set out to do, including ones delayed by the pandemic. He said that includes lack of stores with fresh food in neighborhoods, financial stability for the city and public safety.
“I decided to stay on to try and get these accomplished,” Henry said.
Fernandez believes Fort Wayne’s biggest issue is that elected officials haven't been responsive enough to public input and to all members of the community, including those who are struggling. He cited the recent rezoning of land near a residential area for planned pontoon boat business River City Ventures, which was opposed by nearby residents, as an example.
“That's kind of a common theme,” he said. “I think a lot of decisions made are not responsible to the city as a whole.”
Fernandez said he created a list of people on city boards, some of whom are mayoral appointments, to consider whether they have biases based on their backgrounds. He also wants to ensure suggestions from the Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice report, which came after the summer of 2020 protests, have been implemented.
Henry doesn’t see Fort Wayne having one top issue. The city needs to be firm financially and provide the proper education foundation for a sustainable future and to keep youth from leaving, he said.
Housing has been a concern here and for all mayors he's talked with. Community health is a problem, including local high rates of type 2 diabetes, smoking and infant mortality, Henry said.
Public safety, downtown needs and infrastructure needs must be addressed for Fort Wayne to continue being an award-winning community, he said.
For Fernandez, city government should serve the needs of the community. It should support all citizens with the resources, focusing them equitably and not in one area, he said.
Fernandez's background in education, he said, makes him a good listener and gives him experience working with people from a broad array of backgrounds. He’s able to help people understand the issues they need to deal with.
He won't have all the answers, Fernandez said. That's why he'll surround himself with good people.
Henry said city government should have economic well-being as a focus.
“To take care of the basic needs of the community, you've got to take care of jobs,” Henry said.
That will lead to less crime, less stress, better health and better housing, among other benefits, he said.
“I've got institutional knowledge, I believe, to address these issues,” Henry said.
Henry doesn't plan to change his policy of not attending Fort Wayne City Council meetings regularly. He compared it to the Indiana governor sitting in on the state legislature or the U.S. president sitting in on Congress, mixing executive and legislative branches.
Fernandez plans to attend City Council meetings every six months or more if elected.