City Council 3rd District Republicans

Nathan Hartman

Age: 43

Current job: Pension actuary

Education: Bachelor’s degree in business, Indiana University

Political experience: Served on City Council boards, including Cable Fund Access and Citilink boards; was president of the Allen County Economic Development Commission and now serves Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commissioner; ran as an at-large councilman in 2019.

Mike Thomas

Age: 42

Current job: Management for a retail pharmacy company

Education: Associate’s degree in business administration from Indiana University Fort Wayne; bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship, Ball State University.

Political experience: Interned with the Delaware County Republican Party and was the northeast vice-chairman of Indiana Republicans; has been involved in many political advocacy groups; was twice voted as a precinct committeeman and twice as delegate to the state Republican convention.