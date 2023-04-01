Two people will face off in the upcoming primary election to become the Republican candidate for Fort Wayne City Council’s 3rd District seat in the general election.
Mike Thomas and Nathan Hartman want the council seat held since 2004 by Republican Councilman Tom Didier, who chose to run for mayor this year.
Neither candidate has been elected to a government office , but they’ve been involved in politics in multiple, different roles.
Hartman currently is member of the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission, has been on city boards and ran for an at-large City Council seat in 2019. Thomas has been elected a precinct committeeman and delegate to the state Republican convention and has been active in politics since college.
Both grew up in Fort Wayne. The two also have professional backgrounds in business, and they want to bring more focus to the neighborhoods.
Thomas said he wants to shift some attention from downtown to other parts of the city.
“I’m running because I think the city has become too focused on the investments downtown,” Thomas said. “I’m hearing from a lot of voters (that) we’re way behind on infrastructure.”
The neighborhoods have flooding and poor road conditions, and people are struggling to pay property taxes, he said. Fort Wayne shouldn’t subsidize private projects, such as apartments or parking for apartment residents.
Thomas said the city should put money toward places of public enjoyment, such as Promenade Park. He said he’ll look at investments in private projects on a case-by-case basis, using criteria such as whether it will bring in good jobs.
The city could take on the costs for infrastructure, such as sidewalks and water, to make sites ready for development, Thomas said.
Hartman is focused on fiscal matters and would like to use his experience as a pension actuary to review bonds the city uses to borrow money, considering interest rates and projected revenue from projects.
“I think we need to do a better job with budgeting, getting ahead for the future instead of being reactive,” Hartman said.
Hartman sees Fort Wayne’s biggest issue as roads and infrastructure. Elected officials not only need to stay proactive and get work done on time, they need to do it without going into debt, he said.
Hartman wants to lower taxes, especially with families’ budgets limited by inflation. He wants to get rid of the city’s wheel tax on vehicles and end the 1% food-and-beverage tax now that the Memorial Coliseum bonds are paid off.
Before using money from the Fort Wayne Legacy Fund, council members need to consider benefits to residents, Hartman said. The business environment needs a cohesive effort to focus on bringing jobs to the city, he added.
Thomas doesn’t think there’s a single important issue for the city as each district has its own needs. However, those needs are all intertwined, he said.
A project, such as traffic improvements at Dupont and Lima roads, would affect a lot of residents.
Thomas wants Fort Wayne government to catch up on infrastructure improvements, pay down debt, build sidewalks around schools and hire more police officers and firefighters.
“I want to make sure the essentials are done and done well,” he said.
Thomas plans to use his decade of experience on issue advocacy with nonprofits, building consensus and holding politicians to their promises.
“I ‘m asking the voters to let me do the same thing I’ve done successfully for 10 years – but for them,” he said.