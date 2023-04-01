Mayoral Republicans

Jason Arp

Age: 49

Current job: Self-employed investor

Education: East Carolina University, bachelor’s degree in finance.

Political experience: Elected as a delegate for the state Republican convention and as precinct committee man in 2012; elected to the Fort Wayne City Council in 2015.

Tom Dider

Age: 61

Current job: Sales territory manager for Tim Didier Meats

Education: Diploma from Bishop Dwenger High School.

Political experience: Has served almost 20 years as Fort Wayne City Councilman for the 3rd District.

Eddie Ribel

Age: 52

Current job: Owns a mobile food service as Calling a Chef LLC, doing business as Street Chef.

Education: Ivy Tech Culinary studies.

Political experience: None.