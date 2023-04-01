Three candidates are facing off to get the nomination to campaign to be Fort Wayne's first Republican mayor in years.
City Councilmen Tom Didier, R-3rd, and Jason Arp, R-4th, and food truck owner Eddie Ribel hope to be the Republican choice for mayor on November general election ballots.
Ribel, a Fort Wayne native, said he became involved in politics because of city regulations on food trucks. He operates Street Chef and feels that city ordinances don’t allow food trucks to compete fairly and competitively.
That led to Ribel attending City Council meetings for a few years, which led to his candidacy.
“I’m in it for the right reasons,” Ribel said. “I’m not here to make my pocketbook bigger. I’m in it for the people.”
Didier, also a Fort Wayne native, said he wants to make a difference in the community that he hasn't been able to as a councilman.
Being mayor differs from the work he’s done on the council for 20 years, he said. The mayor makes decisions on projects, such as housing, that the council can’t.
Didier wants to see more collaboration between the council and the administration. People he’s talked to also want something different in leadership, he said.
“The only way it’s going to change is if we have a different mayor,” Didier said.
Arp moved to Fort Wayne, his wife’s hometown, in 2006. When they lived in Chicago, they visited Fort Wayne often, and they saw it as a good place to raise a family.
“We love this city,” he said. “We want to continue to have this a nice, affordable place to live.”
He believes if the city continues to spend the way it does, it will have trouble continuing effectively.
“There are lots of little efficiencies we could make by looking at the way we do things,” Arp said.
Fort Wayne faces three major issues, Arp said. One is the misallocation of public money into developing private buildings, such as corporate offices.
Public safety is another major issue for Arp. He wants to hire more police and emergency medical service medics, along with providing more efficient ways for public workers to do their jobs.
Arp said the city also needs to empower residents to make decisions, such as having gardens and raising chickens at home and neighborhoods making improvements without city approval.
Arp said he's also concerned that city officials don’t look closely at the dollar amounts when borrowing for projects.
For Didier, Fort Wayne’s biggest issue is communication, and he believes neighborhoods need to be included in decisions, even with smaller projects. With Fort Wayne spending about $40 million annually, city officials should make more effort to ensure that people want what’s being done.
“There’s not as much input as there could be,” Didier said. “Getting the people involved, it takes time and effort.”
To combat the housing shortage, Fort Wayne needs to look for room to build in all parts of the city, he said. Empty, blighted blocks could have small housing developments or apartment buildings, and Didier wants to work with developers to get them to invest in housing.
Didier also wants to support small businesses and promote tourism more. The city brought in $7 million from tourism in 2022, he said.
Ribel said a plan by River City Ventures to set up a pontoon boat business on Parnell Avenue – across the St. Joseph River from a residential neighborhood – replaced trash collection as Fort Wayne’s major issue. He believes the development should relocate to Lawton Park, which he said has more room and adequate parking.
Beyond that, the city isn’t proactive enough with residents and doesn’t keep them apprised of matters, Ribel said. He said the administration showed a lack of leadership in this area during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ribel also sees crime as an issue. Ribel said the city is spending too many resources downtown and not enough in the neighborhoods, and he proposes to create a task force for dealing with horrific crimes, such as murder.
Ribel also said he'd like to see a grocery store and a pharmacy in the downtown, and he wants collective bargaining for city employees in addition to the police and fire departments.
All three candidates are willing to attend council meetings if elected as mayor.
Didier said he will go to meetings if he's invited. Ribel said he plans to attend and has told council members that. Arp said he plans to attend council meetings, as well as spend time at fire stations, ride along with police and spend a night on a snowplow crew.
The Republican primary ballot will list four candidates for mayor, but one is no longer seeking votes.
Jesse Crammer announced March 23 he was no longer campaigning for mayor. That came after the Feb. 10 deadline to officially withdraw through the Allen County Election Board, but he has asked voters to consider other candidates.