The race for Indiana’s 82nd state House district was too close to call Tuesday night as more roughly 9,000 absentee ballots have yet to be counted, according to a member of the Allen County Election Board.
While 94,075 early in-person and Election Day votes had been counted as of midnight, results of six of the county’s 278 precincts and an estimated thousands of absentee ballots had not yet been tabulated.
Jack Morris, the Democratic Party’s representative on the Allen County Election Board, said election workers are not allowed to start counting absentee votes until noon Sunday. Election Board Director Amy Scrogham could not be reached for comment.
“The people working here are working diligently,” Morris said, “but they weren’t able to complete that.”
Counting ended late Tuesday night in order to avoid mistakes that could be caused by fatigue, Morris said. The counting will resume this morning at 8 a.m.
Democratic candidate Kyle Miller had received 6,670 votes according to the county’s unofficial tally, 55.9% of the 11,933 votes recorded so far in the race. That’s a margin of just over 1,400 ahead of Republican Davyd Jones, who had received 5,263 votes.
While the race is too close to call, Miller said he’s feeling confident and optimistic but wants to wait until all votes are counted and said that counting all votes is an important part of democracy.
“We can’t prematurely declare victory just because we feel like it,” Miller said. “While we’re in a really good position right now, and we feel really confident about the road ahead, including the ballots that are outstanding, we have to make sure that every single vote gets counted to make sure that we are the actual victors.”
Jones said he’s “seen the numbers, and whatever happens, happens.”
“I’m not trying to challenge anything,” Jones added.
If Miller maintains the lead after all votes are counted, Jones said he hopes his opponent is able to bring more opportunity to the southeast side of Fort Wayne. However, he’s still feeling hopeful ahead of the final count.
“I’m a young Black man from Muncie, Indiana, who grew up in the ghetto,” Jones said. “I’m always optimistic.”
Another contested area race isn’t too close to call, though, as Republican Tyler Johnson will replace longtime legislator Dennis Kruse as senator for the 14th district after defeating Democrat Zach Heimach.
Kruse, R-Auburn, will retire at the end of his term. Johnson ultimately didn’t have any difficulty holding off the first Democratic hopeful in the 14th Senate District in decades.
With all the results in from DeKalb County and most in from Allen County, Johnson was at 65.9% of the vote, with 18,022 votes compared to 9,310.
Johnson did not return a request for comment, but Heimach said he has “plans to challenge the results by any means.”
“It’s not really mathematically possible (to win),” Heimach said. “I’m going to it with the presumption that it’s pretty much over.”
Incumbent Republicans Sens. Liz Brown and Travis Holdman also were reelected in the 15th and 19th state Senate districts; both ran unopposed.
In the House, four more area Republicans were reelected in uncontested races: Rep. Martin Carbaugh, R-81st; Rep. Chris Judy, R-83rd; Rep. Bob Morris, R-84th; and Rep. Dave Heine, R-85th.