As we approach the midterm elections, we continue to hear an ongoing chorus of unfounded accusations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. This tiresome refrain is being sung by a minority of voters who did not get their way.
Trust in our electoral system is essential to our representative democracy, and it is important that we have checks and balances in the voting process. Indiana has such checks and balances, as do all states, and it is also important for the citizenry to be aware of them and how they work to protect the rights of the voters.
For democracy to succeed, the will of the majority must rule. The process by which we govern is as important as the policies we adopt and execute.
Free and fair elections are central to the process, and when the politicians or the citizenry are unwilling to accept and speak the truth, democracy suffers. For democracy to succeed, we must all take the responsibility to inform ourselves of the process, as well as the issues.
I was quite young when my mother made me aware of the checks and balances in our voting procedures.
She regularly volunteered to serve as a poll worker in our precinct, and when she came home at the end of a long day at the polling place, she would share with us the detail with which they carried out their responsibilities. She would talk about specific legal requirements and she would also talk about how the polling volunteers of both political parties wanted to ensure that the process was fair and the vote count was accurate.
While every state has its own laws regarding the specifics of the election process, they all are required to comply with federal statutes.
There are two general ways eligible voters can be disenfranchised: through laws that make it more difficult to exercise the right to vote and through procedures that favor one political party over another. While some states have stronger systems of checks and balances than others, every state has a system to ensure integrity in the voting and vote-counting process.
In our state we have the bipartisan Indiana Election Commission, which is responsible for administering and interpreting our state’s election laws. This commission is comprised of four members, equally divided between the two major political parties. The two Democrats and two Republicans who serve on the commission are appointed by the governor, upon the recommendation by the state chairs of each of the two major political parties.
In addition, the Office of Secretary of State has the Indiana Election Division, whose function is to ensure elections are administered fairly and according to the law. The division assists the Indiana Election Commission and the secretary of state in administering our state’s election laws. In other words, it does the ground work.
The election division is a bipartisan office with two co-directors who are appointed by the governor at the recommendation of the chairs of the two major political parties. Each co-director employs an equal number of employees affiliated with their respective political party. This arrangement provides the checks and balances critical to free and fair elections.
On Election Day at each polling place, there is an inspector who manages the polling operation. That person is appointed by the political party of the candidate for Indiana secretary of state who, in the most recent election, received the most votes in that county. There are two judges appointed by the two major political parties in the state, and it is required that both the inspector and the judge from the opposite political party jointly return all election supplies to the county election board after the polls have closed.
Additionally, there are poll clerks who are responsible for record-keeping and ballot control, with an equal number of clerks nominated by the two major parties.
It is not uncommon for those who work the polls to know the volunteers from the other political party. They are often friends and neighbors. While there are exceptions, it has been my observation that there is mutual respect by the volunteers of both parties. And they work long hours together.
We have a system with strong checks and balances that are critical to free and fair elections. Knowing about these checks and balances builds voter trust in the process and also trust in our democracy. We must not let those who would deliberately mislead the public on the validity of an election undermine such trust.
Jill Long Thompson is a former member of Congress, former USDA undersecretary for rural development, and former board chair and CEO of the Farm Credit Administration.