* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Senate
District 19
* Travis Holdman (R)
Representative
District 79
* Matthew Lehman (R)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Assessor
* Mary Beery (R)
Clerk
Shelly M. Brite (R)
Prosecutor
* Jeremy Brown (R)
Sheriff
* Daniel Mawhorr (R)
Surveyor
Michael Werling (R)
Commissioner
District 2
Steven Bailey (R)
Council
District 1
* Fred Velez (R)
District 2
Rex Moore (R)
* Keith Blythe (D)
District 3
* Cory Sprunger (R)
District 4
Robert Rhoades (R)
Geneva
Town Council
District 2
* Agnes Schoch (R)
District 3
Andrew Briggs (D)
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
Adams Central
District 2
* Heather Frank
Jason Gerber
District 3
* Jeremi Schortgen
District 4
Shelly Gerber
North Adams
District 1
* Dave Hill
District 2
* Michelle Stimpson
At-Large
* Stacey Bussel
South Adams
District 1
Landon Patterson
Benjamin Rediger
District 3
(Vote for 2)
* Mitchell Sprunger
Adam Lehman