* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Senate

District 19

* Travis Holdman (R)

Representative

District 79

* Matthew Lehman (R)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Assessor

* Mary Beery (R)

Clerk

Shelly M. Brite (R)

Prosecutor

* Jeremy Brown (R)

Sheriff

* Daniel Mawhorr (R)

Surveyor

Michael Werling (R)

Commissioner

District 2

Steven Bailey (R)

Council

District 1

* Fred Velez (R)

District 2

Rex Moore (R)

* Keith Blythe (D)

District 3

* Cory Sprunger (R)

District 4

Robert Rhoades (R)

Geneva

Town Council

District 2

* Agnes Schoch (R)

District 3

Andrew Briggs (D)

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

Adams Central

District 2

* Heather Frank

Jason Gerber

District 3

* Jeremi Schortgen

District 4

Shelly Gerber

North Adams

District 1

* Dave Hill

District 2

* Michelle Stimpson

At-Large

* Stacey Bussel

South Adams

District 1

Landon Patterson

Benjamin Rediger

District 3

(Vote for 2)

* Mitchell Sprunger

Adam Lehman