* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
A √ denotes winner.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
25 of 25 precincts reporting
United States
Senator
√* Todd Young (R) - 6,914
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) - 1,841
James Sceniak (L) - 195
Representative
District 3
√* Jim Banks (R) - 6,840
Gary Snyder (D) - 1,850
Nathan Gotsch (I) - 277
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R) - 6,497
Destiny Wells (D) - 2,081
Jeffrey Maurer (L) - 298
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R) - 6,887
ZeNai Brooks (D) - 1,754
John Andrew Schick (L) - 249
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) - 6,916
Jessica McClellan (D) - 1,974
Senate
District 19
* Travis Holdman (R) - 7,378
Representative
District 79
* Matthew Lehman (R) - 7,353
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes - 5,322
No - 1,996
County
Assessor
√* Mary Beery (R) - 7,587
Clerk
√ Shelly M. Brite (R) - 7,578
Prosecutor
√* Jeremy Brown (R) - 7,717
Sheriff
√* Daniel Mawhorr (R) - 7,765
Surveyor
√ Michael Werling (R) - 7,693
Commissioner
District 2
√ Steven Bailey (R) - 7,403
Council
District 1
√* Fred Velez (R) - 2,117
District 2
√ Rex Moore (R) - 1,592
* Keith Blythe (D) - 1,031
District 3
√* Cory Sprunger (R) - 2,005
District 4
√ Robert Rhoades (R) - 1,255
Geneva
Town Council
District 2
√* Agnes Schoch (R) - 275
District 3
√ Andrew Briggs (D) - 170
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
Adams Central
District 2
√* Heather Frank - 1,046
Jason Gerber - 683
District 3
√* Jeremi Schortgen - 1,501
District 4
√ Shelly Gerber - 1,496
North Adams
District 1
√* Dave Hill - 2,837
District 2
√* Michelle Stimpson - 2,845
At-Large
√* Stacey Bussel - 2,769
South Adams
District 1
√ Landon Patterson - 1,181
Benjamin Rediger - 1,009
District 3
(Vote for 2)
√* Mitchell Sprunger - 1,338
√ Adam Lehman - 1,791