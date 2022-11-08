* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

A √ denotes winner.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

25 of 25 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R) - 6,914

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) - 1,841

James Sceniak (L) - 195

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R) - 6,840

Gary Snyder (D) - 1,850

Nathan Gotsch (I) - 277

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R) - 6,497

Destiny Wells (D) - 2,081

Jeffrey Maurer (L) - 298

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R) - 6,887

ZeNai Brooks (D) - 1,754

John Andrew Schick (L) - 249

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) - 6,916

Jessica McClellan (D) - 1,974

Senate

District 19

* Travis Holdman (R) - 7,378

Representative

District 79

* Matthew Lehman (R) - 7,353

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes - 5,322

No - 1,996

County

Assessor

* Mary Beery (R) - 7,587

Clerk

√ Shelly M. Brite (R) - 7,578

Prosecutor

* Jeremy Brown (R) - 7,717

Sheriff

* Daniel Mawhorr (R) - 7,765

Surveyor

√ Michael Werling (R) - 7,693

Commissioner

District 2

√ Steven Bailey (R) - 7,403

Council

District 1

* Fred Velez (R) - 2,117

District 2

√ Rex Moore (R) - 1,592

* Keith Blythe (D) - 1,031

District 3

* Cory Sprunger (R) - 2,005

District 4

√ Robert Rhoades (R) - 1,255

Geneva

Town Council

District 2

* Agnes Schoch (R) - 275

District 3

√ Andrew Briggs (D) - 170

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

Adams Central

District 2

* Heather Frank - 1,046

Jason Gerber - 683

District 3

* Jeremi Schortgen - 1,501

District 4

√ Shelly Gerber - 1,496

North Adams

District 1

* Dave Hill - 2,837

District 2

* Michelle Stimpson - 2,845

At-Large

* Stacey Bussel - 2,769

South Adams

District 1

√ Landon Patterson - 1,181

Benjamin Rediger - 1,009

District 3

(Vote for 2)

* Mitchell Sprunger - 1,338

√ Adam Lehman - 1,791