* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Senate
District 14
Tyler Johnson (R)
Zach Heimach (D)
District 15
* Elizabeth Brown (R)
District 19
* Travis Holdman (R)
Representative
District 80
* Phil GiaQuinta (D)
District 81
* Martin Carbaugh (R)
District 82
Davyd Jones (R)
Kyle Miller (D)
District 83
* Christopher Judy (R)
District 84
* Bob Morris (R)
District 85
* Dave Heine (R)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Clerk
* Christopher Nancarrow (R)
Commissioner
District 2
* Therese Brown (R)
District 3
* Richard Beck (R)
Jorge Fernandez (D)
Assessor
* Stacey O’Day (R)
Auditor
* Nicholas Jordan (R)
Prosecutor
Michael McAlexander (R)
Council
District 1
Josh Hale (R)
Paulette Nellems (D)
District 2
* Tom Harris (R)
Curtis Nash (D)
District 3
* Paul Lagemann (R)
District 4
Don Wyss (R)
Nancy Brickley (D)
Recorder
Nicole Keesling (R)
Sheriff
Troy Hershberger (R)
Kevin Hunter (D)
Superior Court judges
(Nonpartisan)
Civil Division 1
* Andrew Williams
Civil Division 9
* David Avery
Criminal Division
* Steven Godfrey
Family Relations Division
* Lori K. Morgan
Township trustees
Aboite
Kimberly Mills (R)
Matthew Booker (D)
Adams
* Denita Washington (D)
Cedar Creek
Scott Connally (R)
Eel River
Sara Trovinger (D)
Jackson
* Barry Steinman (R)
Jefferson
* Lynn Rorick (R)
Lafayette
* Mark Madden (R)
Lake
Jerika Clawson (R)
Madison
* Jane Linker (R)
Marion
* Scott Schroeder (R)
Maumee
Jeff Abbott (R)
Milan
* Chad MacDowell (R)
Monroe
Juanita Meyer (D)
Perry
* Eric Tippmann (R)
Pleasant
* John Henry (R)
Scipio
James Kruse (R)
Springfield
* William Harris (R)
St. Joseph
* Sarah Gnagy (R)
Washington
Susan Richards (R)
Wayne Township
* Austin Knox (D)
Wayne Township assessor
* Beverly Zuber (D)
Grabill
Town Council
* Claude Schrock (R)
Huntertown
Clerk-treasurer
* Ryan Schwab (R)
Town Council
(Vote for 5)
Bradley Hite (R)
* Brandon Seifert (R)
* Michael Aker (R)
* Patricia Freck (R)
Tina McDonald (R)
Public question, Huntertown
Shall the legislative body of the municipality of Huntertown, Indiana, adopt an ordinance providing for the abolition of the Huntertown Utility Service Board to operate the Huntertown Utilities?
Leo-Cedarville
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
Amanda Jones (I)
* Gregory Peck (R)
Scott Yoder (R)
Tyler Witmer (R)
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
East Allen
District 1R
George Nicklow
* Timothy Hines
District 2E
Beth Wood
District 3E
(Vote for 1)
Darnell Hicks
Lee Wilson Jr.
Pamela Dukes
Fort Wayne Community
District 1
Jeannette Jaquish
* Julia Hollingsworth
District 4
* Rohli Booker
At large
(Vote for 2)
* Anne Duff
* Maria Norman
Northwest Allen
District 3
Benjamin MacDonald
* Kristi Schlatter
District 4, At large
(Vote for 2)
Christine Gilsinger
Darren Vogt
* Elizabeth Hathaway
Eric Ellingson
Jessica Hopkins
Rick Norton
Southwest Allen
At large
(Vote for 2)
Amanda Tokos
Dawn Fritts
* Doug Copley
Kim Moppert
Stephanie Veit
Public question, Southwest Allen
Shall Southwest Allen County Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a continuation of the current class sizes, student services and school safety at a continued maximum tax rate not to exceed $0.1500 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 23.2% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 21.7%.