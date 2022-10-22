* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Senate

District 14

Tyler Johnson (R)

Zach Heimach (D)

District 15

* Elizabeth Brown (R)

District 19

* Travis Holdman (R)

Representative

District 80

* Phil GiaQuinta (D)

District 81

* Martin Carbaugh (R)

District 82

Davyd Jones (R)

Kyle Miller (D)

District 83

* Christopher Judy (R)

District 84

* Bob Morris (R)

District 85

* Dave Heine (R)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Clerk

* Christopher Nancarrow (R)

Commissioner

District 2

* Therese Brown (R)

District 3

* Richard Beck (R)

Jorge Fernandez (D)

Assessor

* Stacey O’Day (R)

Auditor

* Nicholas Jordan (R)

Prosecutor

Michael McAlexander (R)

Council

District 1

Josh Hale (R)

Paulette Nellems (D)

District 2

* Tom Harris (R)

Curtis Nash (D)

District 3

* Paul Lagemann (R)

District 4

Don Wyss (R)

Nancy Brickley (D)

Recorder

Nicole Keesling (R)

Sheriff

Troy Hershberger (R)

Kevin Hunter (D)

Superior Court judges

(Nonpartisan)

Civil Division 1

* Andrew Williams

Civil Division 9

* David Avery

Criminal Division

* Steven Godfrey

Family Relations Division

* Lori K. Morgan

Township trustees

Aboite

Kimberly Mills (R)

Matthew Booker (D)

Adams

* Denita Washington (D)

Cedar Creek

Scott Connally (R)

Eel River

Sara Trovinger (D)

Jackson

* Barry Steinman (R)

Jefferson

* Lynn Rorick (R)

Lafayette

* Mark Madden (R)

Lake

Jerika Clawson (R)

Madison

* Jane Linker (R)

Marion

* Scott Schroeder (R)

Maumee

Jeff Abbott (R)

Milan

* Chad MacDowell (R)

Monroe

Juanita Meyer (D)

Perry

* Eric Tippmann (R)

Pleasant

* John Henry (R)

Scipio

James Kruse (R)

Springfield

* William Harris (R)

St. Joseph

* Sarah Gnagy (R)

Washington

Susan Richards (R)

Wayne Township

* Austin Knox (D)

Wayne Township assessor

* Beverly Zuber (D)

Grabill

Town Council

* Claude Schrock (R)

Huntertown

Clerk-treasurer

* Ryan Schwab (R)

Town Council

(Vote for 5)

Bradley Hite (R)

* Brandon Seifert (R)

* Michael Aker (R)

* Patricia Freck (R)

Tina McDonald (R)

Public question, Huntertown

Shall the legislative body of the municipality of Huntertown, Indiana, adopt an ordinance providing for the abolition of the Huntertown Utility Service Board to operate the Huntertown Utilities?

Leo-Cedarville

Town Council

(Vote for 3)

Amanda Jones (I)

* Gregory Peck (R)

Scott Yoder (R)

Tyler Witmer (R)

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

East Allen

District 1R

George Nicklow

* Timothy Hines

District 2E

Beth Wood

District 3E

(Vote for 1)

Darnell Hicks

Lee Wilson Jr.

Pamela Dukes

Fort Wayne Community

District 1

Jeannette Jaquish

* Julia Hollingsworth

District 4

* Rohli Booker

At large

(Vote for 2)

* Anne Duff

* Maria Norman

Northwest Allen

District 3

Benjamin MacDonald

* Kristi Schlatter

District 4, At large

(Vote for 2)

Christine Gilsinger

Darren Vogt

* Elizabeth Hathaway

Eric Ellingson

Jessica Hopkins

Rick Norton

Southwest Allen

At large

(Vote for 2)

Amanda Tokos

Dawn Fritts

* Doug Copley

Kim Moppert

Stephanie Veit

Public question, Southwest Allen

Shall Southwest Allen County Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a continuation of the current class sizes, student services and school safety at a continued maximum tax rate not to exceed $0.1500 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 23.2% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 21.7%.