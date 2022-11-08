* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

√ denotes winner.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

Number of Precincts: 278

# of Precincts Reported: 272

United States

Senator

√* Todd Young (R) - 54597

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) - 35788

James Sceniak (L) - 2494

Representative District 3

√* Jim Banks (R) - 53178

Gary Snyder (D) - 34758

Nathan Gotsch (I) - 5097

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R) - 51039

Destiny Wells (D) - 37647

Jeffrey Maurer (L) - 3664

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R) - 56296

ZeNai Brooks (D) - 33245

John Andrew Schick (L) - 2658

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) - 55511

Jessica McClellan (D) - 36503

Senate

District 14

Tyler Johnson (R) - 11740

Zach Heimach (D) - 6959

District 15

√* Elizabeth Brown (R) - 27156

District 19

√* Travis Holdman (R) - 5393

Representative

District 80

√* Phil GiaQuinta (D) - 7067

District 81

√* Martin Carbaugh (R) - 13777

District 82

Davyd Jones (R) - 5263

Kyle Miller (D) - 6670

District 83

√* Christopher Judy (R) - 11534

District 84

√* Bob Morris (R) - 12648

District 85

√* Dave Heine (R) - 14949

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office? 

Yes - 58058

No - 13613

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes - 56878

No - 13935

County

Clerk

√* Christopher Nancarrow (R) - 65234

Commissioner

District 2

√* Therese Brown (R) - 65121

District 3

* Richard Beck (R) - 56311

Jorge Fernandez (D) - 35100

Assessor

√* Stacey O’Day (R) - 65092

Auditor

√* Nicholas Jordan (R) - 65254

Prosecutor

√ Michael McAlexander (R) - 65478

Council

District 1

Josh Hale (R) - 8349

Paulette Nellems (D) - 7769

District 2

* Tom Harris (R) - 16433

Curtis Nash (D) - 8244

District 3

√* Paul Lagemann (R) - 18393

District 4

Don Wyss (R) - 14997

Nancy Brickley (D) - 11131

Recorder

√ Nicole Keesling (R) - 65428

Sheriff

Troy Hershberger (R) - 55758

Kevin Hunter (D) - 36814

Superior Court judges

(Nonpartisan)

Civil Division 1

√* Andrew Williams - 59514

Civil Division 9

√* David Avery - 59532

Criminal Division

√* Steven Godfrey - 59764

Family Relations Division

√* Lori K. Morgan - 64857

Township trustees

Aboite

Kimberly Mills (R) - 9102

Matthew Booker (D) - 5368

Adams

√* Denita Washington (D) - 3703

Cedar Creek

√ Scott Connally (R) - 3737

Eel River

√ Sara Trovinger (D) - 605

Jackson

√ * Barry Steinman (R) - 131

Jefferson

√* Lynn Rorick (R) - 592

Lafayette

√* Mark Madden (R) - 1116

Lake

√ Jerika Clawson (R) - 758

Madison

√* Jane Linker (R) - 457

Marion

√* Scott Schroeder (R) - 954

Maumee

√ Jeff Abbott (R) - 552

Milan

√* Chad MacDowell (R) - 601

Monroe

√ Juanita Meyer (D) - 290

Perry

√* Eric Tippmann (R) - 9238

Pleasant

√* John Henry (R) - 694

Scipio

√ James Kruse (R) - 114

Springfield

√* William Harris (R) - 715

St. Joseph

√* Sarah Gnagy (R) - 13556

Washington

√ Susan Richards (R) - 6087

Wayne Township

√* Austin Knox (D) - 12294

Wayne Township assessor

√* Beverly Zuber (D) - 12352

Grabill

Town Council

√* Claude Schrock (R) - 234

Huntertown

Clerk-treasurer

√* Ryan Schwab (R) - 2501

Town Council

(Vote for 5)

√ Bradley Hite (R) - 1719

√* Brandon Seifert (R) - 1762

√* Michael Aker (R) - 1828

√* Patricia Freck (R) - 1759

√ Tina McDonald (R) - 1839

Public question, Huntertown

Shall the legislative body of the municipality of Huntertown, Indiana, adopt an ordinance providing for the abolition of the Huntertown Utility Service Board to operate the Huntertown Utilities?

Yes - 1372

No - 1443

Leo-Cedarville

Town Council

(Vote for 3)

Amanda Jones (I) - 621

* Gregory Peck (R) - 626

Scott Yoder (R) - 695

Tyler Witmer (R) - 674

Zanesville

Clerk-Treasurer

Tara Bowersock (R) - 26

*Julie Christian (D) - 5

Town Council

(Vote for 3)

Jack Blacksten (R) - 16

* John Schuhmacher (R) - 21

Isaac Zent (R) - 20

*Barbara O’Connor (D) - 8

Schools

(Nonpartisan)

East Allen

District 1R

George Nicklow - 3391

* Timothy Hines - 8978

District 2E

√ Beth Wood - 2871

District 3E

(Vote for 1)

Darnell Hicks - 591

Lee Wilson Jr. - 266

Pamela Dukes - 636

Fort Wayne Community

District 1

Jeannette Jaquish - 2026

* Julia Hollingsworth - 4873

District 4

√ * Rohli Booker - 2704

At large

(Vote for 2)

√* Anne Duff - 26536

√* Maria Norman - 25187

Northwest Allen

District 3

Benjamin MacDonald - 5743

* Kristi Schlatter - 6526

District 4, At large

(Vote for 2)

Christine Gilsinger - 3981

Darren Vogt - 5326

* Elizabeth Hathaway - 5849

Eric Ellingson - 4631

Jessica Hopkins - 3753

Rick Norton - 1028

Southwest Allen

At large

(Vote for 2)

Amanda Tokos - 5957

Dawn Fritts - 1393

* Doug Copley - 6053

Kim Moppert - 7204

Stephanie Veit - 6166

Public question, Southwest Allen

Shall Southwest Allen County Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a continuation of the current class sizes, student services and school safety at a continued maximum tax rate not to exceed $0.1500 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 23.2% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 21.7%.

Yes - 10938

No - 4882