* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
A √ denotes winner.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
Number of Precincts: 278
# of Precincts Reported: 272
United States
Senator
√* Todd Young (R) - 54597
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) - 35788
James Sceniak (L) - 2494
Representative District 3
√* Jim Banks (R) - 53178
Gary Snyder (D) - 34758
Nathan Gotsch (I) - 5097
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R) - 51039
Destiny Wells (D) - 37647
Jeffrey Maurer (L) - 3664
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R) - 56296
ZeNai Brooks (D) - 33245
John Andrew Schick (L) - 2658
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) - 55511
Jessica McClellan (D) - 36503
Senate
District 14
Tyler Johnson (R) - 11740
Zach Heimach (D) - 6959
District 15
√* Elizabeth Brown (R) - 27156
District 19
√* Travis Holdman (R) - 5393
Representative
District 80
√* Phil GiaQuinta (D) - 7067
District 81
√* Martin Carbaugh (R) - 13777
District 82
Davyd Jones (R) - 5263
Kyle Miller (D) - 6670
District 83
√* Christopher Judy (R) - 11534
District 84
√* Bob Morris (R) - 12648
District 85
√* Dave Heine (R) - 14949
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Yes - 58058
No - 13613
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes - 56878
No - 13935
County
Clerk
√* Christopher Nancarrow (R) - 65234
Commissioner
District 2
√* Therese Brown (R) - 65121
District 3
* Richard Beck (R) - 56311
Jorge Fernandez (D) - 35100
Assessor
√* Stacey O’Day (R) - 65092
Auditor
√* Nicholas Jordan (R) - 65254
Prosecutor
√ Michael McAlexander (R) - 65478
Council
District 1
Josh Hale (R) - 8349
Paulette Nellems (D) - 7769
District 2
* Tom Harris (R) - 16433
Curtis Nash (D) - 8244
District 3
√* Paul Lagemann (R) - 18393
District 4
Don Wyss (R) - 14997
Nancy Brickley (D) - 11131
Recorder
√ Nicole Keesling (R) - 65428
Sheriff
Troy Hershberger (R) - 55758
Kevin Hunter (D) - 36814
Superior Court judges
(Nonpartisan)
Civil Division 1
√* Andrew Williams - 59514
Civil Division 9
√* David Avery - 59532
Criminal Division
√* Steven Godfrey - 59764
Family Relations Division
√* Lori K. Morgan - 64857
Township trustees
Aboite
Kimberly Mills (R) - 9102
Matthew Booker (D) - 5368
Adams
√* Denita Washington (D) - 3703
Cedar Creek
√ Scott Connally (R) - 3737
Eel River
√ Sara Trovinger (D) - 605
Jackson
√ * Barry Steinman (R) - 131
Jefferson
√* Lynn Rorick (R) - 592
Lafayette
√* Mark Madden (R) - 1116
Lake
√ Jerika Clawson (R) - 758
Madison
√* Jane Linker (R) - 457
Marion
√* Scott Schroeder (R) - 954
Maumee
√ Jeff Abbott (R) - 552
Milan
√* Chad MacDowell (R) - 601
Monroe
√ Juanita Meyer (D) - 290
Perry
√* Eric Tippmann (R) - 9238
Pleasant
√* John Henry (R) - 694
Scipio
√ James Kruse (R) - 114
Springfield
√* William Harris (R) - 715
St. Joseph
√* Sarah Gnagy (R) - 13556
Washington
√ Susan Richards (R) - 6087
Wayne Township
√* Austin Knox (D) - 12294
Wayne Township assessor
√* Beverly Zuber (D) - 12352
Grabill
Town Council
√* Claude Schrock (R) - 234
Huntertown
Clerk-treasurer
√* Ryan Schwab (R) - 2501
Town Council
(Vote for 5)
√ Bradley Hite (R) - 1719
√* Brandon Seifert (R) - 1762
√* Michael Aker (R) - 1828
√* Patricia Freck (R) - 1759
√ Tina McDonald (R) - 1839
Public question, Huntertown
Shall the legislative body of the municipality of Huntertown, Indiana, adopt an ordinance providing for the abolition of the Huntertown Utility Service Board to operate the Huntertown Utilities?
Yes - 1372
No - 1443
Leo-Cedarville
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
Amanda Jones (I) - 621
* Gregory Peck (R) - 626
Scott Yoder (R) - 695
Tyler Witmer (R) - 674
Zanesville
Clerk-Treasurer
Tara Bowersock (R) - 26
*Julie Christian (D) - 5
Town Council
(Vote for 3)
Jack Blacksten (R) - 16
* John Schuhmacher (R) - 21
Isaac Zent (R) - 20
*Barbara O’Connor (D) - 8
Schools
(Nonpartisan)
East Allen
District 1R
George Nicklow - 3391
* Timothy Hines - 8978
District 2E
√ Beth Wood - 2871
District 3E
(Vote for 1)
Darnell Hicks - 591
Lee Wilson Jr. - 266
Pamela Dukes - 636
Fort Wayne Community
District 1
Jeannette Jaquish - 2026
* Julia Hollingsworth - 4873
District 4
√ * Rohli Booker - 2704
At large
(Vote for 2)
√* Anne Duff - 26536
√* Maria Norman - 25187
Northwest Allen
District 3
Benjamin MacDonald - 5743
* Kristi Schlatter - 6526
District 4, At large
(Vote for 2)
Christine Gilsinger - 3981
Darren Vogt - 5326
* Elizabeth Hathaway - 5849
Eric Ellingson - 4631
Jessica Hopkins - 3753
Rick Norton - 1028
Southwest Allen
At large
(Vote for 2)
Amanda Tokos - 5957
Dawn Fritts - 1393
* Doug Copley - 6053
Kim Moppert - 7204
Stephanie Veit - 6166
Public question, Southwest Allen
Shall Southwest Allen County Schools continue to impose increased property taxes paid to the school corporation by homeowners and business for eight (8) years immediately following the holding of the referendum for the purpose of funding a continuation of the current class sizes, student services and school safety at a continued maximum tax rate not to exceed $0.1500 per one hundred dollars ($100) of assessed valuation? The property tax increase requested in this referendum was originally approved by the voters in 2016, and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a residence within the school corporation by 23.2% and originally increased the average property tax paid to the school corporation per year on a business property within the school corporation by 21.7%.
Yes - 10938
No - 4882