Veteran and former legislative aide Jon Kenworthy kicked off his campaign for Indiana’s Third Congressional District today and said he wants to bring stability back to politics and the Republican Party.
Kenworthy, who filed to run March 31, is already the fifth candidate in the Republican primary field, joining former Allen Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis, state Sen. Andy Zay, R-Huntington, Warsaw maintenance technician and veteran Mike Felker and Auburn lawyer Chandler Likes. They’re running to replace the incumbent, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, who is seeking his party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate next year.
Speaking at Allen County Republican Party headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne, Kenworthy talked about inflation, the national debt and his military experience.
“I’m not going to promise that you’re always going to like the votes that I take or the decisions that I make. That’s not going to happen with any politician; it never will,” he said. “But what I will promise is that my door will be open and I will be listening to you.”
Kenworthy said he served on active duty in the U.S. Army from 2003 until 2008, including two tours in Iraq, and continued to serve in the reserves until 2011. He graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 2003 and from Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne in 2011.
Kenworthy worked on Capitol Hill for then-Sen. Dan Coats and has been a legislative assistant and field representative for Sen. Mike Braun from 2019 until the beginning of his campaign.