Jim Banks will be heading back to Washington after easily defeating his opponents Tuesday.
“Tonight is history,” Banks told the Republican Party faithful at Allen County GOP headquarters after the Associated Press called his victory at 7:44 p.m. “Tonight is the night when we fire Nancy Pelosi.”
Rep. Banks, R-3rd, appears poised to become one of the Republican Party’s most influential members in Congress.
“We’re going to make (California Rep.) Kevin McCarthy the Speaker of the House,” he said. “We’re going to have a Republican leadership team.”
When asked about the possibility of serving in the leadership, in particular as majority whip as Politico has reported his interest in the powerful position, Banks demurred, saying only that “there will be opportunities in the majority to step up and lead, and I intend to be one of the leaders.”
“Tonight is about this election, the opportunity this district gives me to serve,” Banks continued. “I don't take it lightly. It’s humbling and an honor… In the majority I’ll be able to do even more for northeast Indiana.”
Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, also won reelection against Democrat Tom McDermott and Libertarian James Sceniak. The Associated Press called the race at 8:26 p.m.
“I am grateful to Hoosiers for the opportunity to continue serving them in the United States Senate,” Young told supporters at an election night watch party in Indianapolis. “This Marine is ready to go back to Washington to fight back against the Biden-Harris agenda wherever necessary, but I'm also ready to work across the aisle to conquer America's challenges and defeat our enemies abroad.”
Young thanked those who volunteered for his campaign before thanking others who ran for office this year, including congratulating McDermott and Sceniak “for their tireless efforts on the campaign trail.”
This story will be updated.