Yes, son, it’s me again. Now that you have turned 18, there is another conversation we need to have.
You were just 4 years old when a hugely historic event happened in our country: the election of the first African American president of the United States of America, Barack Obama.
I am elated that this will be a long-standing part of your experience as a Black man because “you can’t be what you can’t see.” But you must understand that this was made possible because of the sacrifices of many who came before us.
So listen closely because, regardless of your political affiliation, you have an obligation.
The 14th Amendment to the Constitution (1868) granted African Americans the rights of citizenship. The 15th Amendment (1870) states: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.”
In March 1965, Martin Luther King Jr. and other protesters marched 54 miles, nonstop for three days, to protest the unfair voting practices Blacks experienced in the South and across the country. These protesters were met with deadly violence from local authorities and white vigilante groups as many watched this massacre from the comfort of their homes.
As a result, the 1965 Voting Rights Act created a significant change in the status of African Americans throughout the South.
This act prohibited states from using practices that prevented African Americans from voting, practices such as literacy tests, polling taxes and other methods. Yet states still found ways to circumvent the Constitution and prevent Blacks from voting.
You ask, “Mom, why should I vote?”
My answer to you is, not only because of those things listed above, but also because there are so many decisions made every day, by our local, state and federally elected officials, that have a direct and immediate impact on our lives. Decisions that help determine how much you pay for your home, funding for education, the price of gas and road repairs. Or the type of medical care your family will receive. Or your ability to make a fair and honest wage.
Your vote is your voice. So do not take our democratic process for granted.
You should visit vote411.org to verify your voter registration and learn about the candidates who are on your ballot.
Dad and I love you. Now get your butt out and vote!