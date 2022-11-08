Commissioner Rich Beck said he was elated to be reelected by Allen County voters for a second term Tuesday.
Beck, a Republican, was first elected to represent the county’s southwest district four years ago.
“I’m really honored that the voters of Allen County decided to give me another four years to continue the work we started four years ago,” said Beck, who is 70. “I’m really looking forward to it.”
Beck had nearly 59% of the vote with more than 65% of the precincts reporting at 9 p.m.
Beck faced Jorge Hernandez, a Democrat, in the general election. Hernandez, a 34-year-old educator, said he wanted to bring more transparency to the three-member board that is making most of the decisions regarding the future of the Allen County Jail.
The commissioners and the sheriff are required by a federal court order to address conditions at the downtown jail, including overcrowding and understaffing. The commissioners are in charge of the building, and the sheriff handles operations.
The commissioners have said they are still evaluating potential sites, which must be at least 60 acres. The only possible location that has been named in court documents is 200 acres the county already owns near the intersection of Adams Center and East Paulding roads.
Beck, a former banker, said he is excited to continue the work the commissioners have started together. Beck watched the results roll in at the Allen County GOP Headquarters.
“It’s enjoyable to see everybody and connect and be able to pat each other on the back and look the future and keep doing what we’ve been doing,” he said.
Commissioner Therese Brown, the Republican representing the northwest district, was also reelected. She ran unopposed in the general election after defeating challenger Lisa Bobay-Somers in the primary.