Don’t feel like your elected representatives listen to you? Don’t have the money to write a big campaign check to make them sit up and take notice of you? Then make voting your primary civic duty. But not just any voting. Primary voting.
What is primary voting? Primary elections happen on the first Tuesday in May and determine who is on the ballot for each major party in the upcoming general election. In a heavily gerrymandered state like Indiana, whoever wins the primary for the favored party is heavily favored to win the general election. According to some estimates, nearly 90% of congressional elections are decided in the primary nationwide.
Despite the importance of primary elections, very few registered voters bother to vote in them. In the last three general elections for federal and state offices in Allen County (2022, 2020 and 2018), 38%, 64% and 49% of registered voters showed up and voted, respectively. But in the primary election in those years, only 13%, 23% and 15% of registered Allen County voters showed up to vote. So you get about three times the bang for your ballot when you vote in a primary.
It is even more valuable to vote in the primary this year, as it covers municipal races and even fewer voters turn out. Early voting is already underway in the Fort Wayne mayoral and city council races, and primary election day is May 2. If you need information about candidates, check out www.vote411.org, where the nonpartisan League of Women Voters compiles candidate information for voters.
You don’t have to pre-declare a party affiliation or formally register with a party before you vote in the primary. Indiana has what is known as an “open” primary. This means any registered voter can cast a ballot regardless of whether they have a party affiliation.
You simply ask for a party ballot on the day you go to vote or at the time you request an absentee ballot. If you ask for a Democratic ballot, you get all Democrats running against one another for the chance to be on the regular election ballot.
Since so few vote in primaries, your ballot can make a big difference in who gets through to the general election. In Indiana House District 82, for example, only around 2,000 total votes were cast among three Democratic candidates in 2022, and the winning margin was 257 votes.
Just because you voted in a party primary in May does not mean you must vote for those same candidates in November if there is someone more appealing to you on the general election ballot. But be warned. The party whose ballot you voted on in the primary in May will know you did so, and you can expect to receive more contacts from that party in the future, especially in the run-up to the general election.
You may or may not welcome such contacts, but look at it this way – you have their attention. They are taking notice of you. Why? Because you are no longer just a voter. You are a primary voter.
Marty Lemert is a Fort Wayne attorney.