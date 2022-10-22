* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
United States
Senator
* Todd Young (R)
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)
James Sceniak (L)
Representative
District 3
* Jim Banks (R)
Gary Snyder (D)
Nathan Gotsch (I)
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R)
Destiny Wells (D)
Jeffrey Maurer (L)
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R)
ZeNai Brooks (D)
John Andrew Schick (L)
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R)
Jessica McClellan (D)
Senate
District 14
Tyler Johnson (R)
Zach Heimach (D)
Representative
District 52
* Ben Smaltz (R)
Morgan Rigg (L)
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
County
Assessor
* Sheila Stonebraker (R)
Auditor
* Susan Sleeper (R)
Commissioner
West District
* William Hartman (R)
Coroner
Jeanine Short (R)
Council
District 1
Rick Collins (R)
District 2
* William VanWye (R)
District 3
* Amy Demske (R)
Kevin Kreigh (L)
District 4
* Richard Ring (R)
Sheriff
Brady Thomas (R)
Circuit Court judge
* Kurt Grimm (R)
Prosecutor
Neal Blythe (R)
Hamilton
District 1
* Nancy Renner (R)
District 4
Tom Werling (R)
Waterloo
At large
* Katherine Hobbs (R)
* Jess Jessup (R)
Schools
(Non-partisan)
DeKalb Central
At large
(Vote for 1)
Sarah Garman
* Greg Lantz
JB Samuelson
Grant/Richland
(Vote for 1)
Tony Baker
* Timothy Haynes
DeKalb Eastern
Butler/Wilmington, at large
* Sherri Strock
Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy
* Richard Musser
Wilmington, At large
* Kelly Brown
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
At large
(Vote for 1)
* Tamara Best
Luke Ice
City of Garrett
(Vote for 1)
Matt Freeze
Brianne Haiflich
Charles Ostman
Hamilton Schools
At large
* April Holden
District 1
Brandy Depriest