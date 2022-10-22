* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

United States

Senator

* Todd Young (R)

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D)

James Sceniak (L)

Representative

District 3

* Jim Banks (R)

Gary Snyder (D)

Nathan Gotsch (I)

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R)

Destiny Wells (D)

Jeffrey Maurer (L)

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R)

ZeNai Brooks (D)

John Andrew Schick (L)

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R)

Jessica McClellan (D)

Senate

District 14

Tyler Johnson (R)

Zach Heimach (D)

Representative

District 52

* Ben Smaltz (R)

Morgan Rigg (L)

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

County

Assessor

* Sheila Stonebraker (R)

Auditor

* Susan Sleeper (R)

Commissioner

West District

* William Hartman (R)

Coroner

Jeanine Short (R)

Council

District 1

Rick Collins (R)

District 2

* William VanWye (R)

District 3

* Amy Demske (R)

Kevin Kreigh (L)

District 4

* Richard Ring (R)

Sheriff

Brady Thomas (R)

Circuit Court judge

* Kurt Grimm (R)

Prosecutor

Neal Blythe (R)

Hamilton

District 1

* Nancy Renner (R)

District 4

Tom Werling (R)

Waterloo

At large

* Katherine Hobbs (R)

* Jess Jessup (R)

Schools

(Non-partisan)

DeKalb Central

At large

(Vote for 1)

Sarah Garman

* Greg Lantz

JB Samuelson

Grant/Richland

(Vote for 1)

Tony Baker

* Timothy Haynes

DeKalb Eastern

Butler/Wilmington, at large

* Sherri Strock

Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy

* Richard Musser

Wilmington, At large

* Kelly Brown

Garrett-Keyser-Butler

At large

(Vote for 1)

* Tamara Best

Luke Ice

City of Garrett

(Vote for 1)

Matt Freeze

Brianne Haiflich

Charles Ostman

Hamilton Schools

At large

* April Holden

District 1

Brandy Depriest