A √ denotes winner.

* An asterisk denotes incumbent.

Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.

39 of 39 precincts reporting

United States

Senator

√ * Todd Young (R) 8,578

Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,770

James Sceniak (L) 371

Representative

District 3

√ * Jim Banks (R) 8,377

Gary Snyder (D) 2,728

Nathan Gotsch (I) 636

Indiana

Secretary of state

Diego Morales (R) 8,016

Destiny Wells (D) 3,045

Jeffrey Maurer (L) 540

Auditor

* Tera Klutz (R) 8,575

ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,615

John Andrew Schick (L) 406

Treasurer

Daniel Elliott (R) 8,639

Jessica McClellan (D) 2,930

Senate

District 14

Tyler Johnson (R) 6,282

Zach Heimach (D) 2,351

Representative

District 52

* Ben Smaltz (R) 8,711

Morgan Rigg (L) 2,106

Court of Appeals judicial retention

* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?

Yes 7,227

No 1,790

* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?

Yes 7,056

No 1,863

County

Assessor

√ * Sheila Stonebraker (R) 9,662

Auditor

√ * Susan Sleeper (R) 9,589

Commissioner

West District

√ * William Hartman (R) 9,478

Coroner

√ Jeanine Short (R) 9,724

Council

District 1

√ Rick Collins (R) 2,612

District 2

√ * William VanWye (R) 2,635

District 3

√ * Amy Demske (R) 1,940

Kevin Kreigh (L) 429

District 4

√ * Richard Ring (R) 2,282

Sheriff

√ Brady Thomas (R) 9,764

Circuit Court judge

√ * Kurt Grimm (R) 9,770

Prosecutor

√ Neal Blythe (R) 9,784

Hamilton

District 1

√ * Nancy Renner (R) 56

District 4

√ Tom Werling (R) 58

Waterloo

At large

√ * Katherine Hobbs (R) 248

√ * Jess Jessup (R) 218

Schools

(Non-partisan)

DeKalb Central

At large

(Vote for 1)

Sarah Garman 1,483

* Greg Lantz 2,343

JB Samuelson 2,140

Grant/Richland

(Vote for 1)

Tony Baker 2,880

* Timothy Haynes 2,754

DeKalb Eastern

Butler/Wilmington, at large

√ * Sherri Strock 1,215

Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy

√ * Richard Musser 1,193

Wilmington, At large

√ * Kelly Brown 1,193

Garrett-Keyser-Butler

At large

(Vote for 1)

* Tamara Best 850

√ Luke Ice 953

City of Garrett

(Vote for 1)

√ Matt Freeze 1,116

Brianne Haiflich 483

Charles Ostman 240

Hamilton Schools

At large

* April Holden 241

District 1

Brandy Depriest 191