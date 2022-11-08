A √ denotes winner.
* An asterisk denotes incumbent.
Write-in candidates, whose names do not appear on election ballots, are U.S. Senate candidates Thomas Baer, Phillip Beachy, Haneefah Khaaliq, David Storer, Danny Niederberger and Antonio Xavier Alvarez; Secretary of State candidates Andrew Straw and David Wetterer and state House District 81 candidate Abby Norden. County ballots will have a write-in option for people who wish to vote for those candidates.
39 of 39 precincts reporting
United States
Senator
√ * Todd Young (R) 8,578
Thomas McDermott Jr. (D) 2,770
James Sceniak (L) 371
Representative
District 3
√ * Jim Banks (R) 8,377
Gary Snyder (D) 2,728
Nathan Gotsch (I) 636
Indiana
Secretary of state
Diego Morales (R) 8,016
Destiny Wells (D) 3,045
Jeffrey Maurer (L) 540
Auditor
* Tera Klutz (R) 8,575
ZeNai Brooks (D) 2,615
John Andrew Schick (L) 406
Treasurer
Daniel Elliott (R) 8,639
Jessica McClellan (D) 2,930
Senate
District 14
Tyler Johnson (R) 6,282
Zach Heimach (D) 2,351
Representative
District 52
* Ben Smaltz (R) 8,711
Morgan Rigg (L) 2,106
Court of Appeals judicial retention
* Shall Judge Paul D. Mathias be retained in office?
Yes 7,227
No 1,790
* Shall Judge Nancy H. Vaidik be retained in office?
Yes 7,056
No 1,863
County
Assessor
√ * Sheila Stonebraker (R) 9,662
Auditor
√ * Susan Sleeper (R) 9,589
Commissioner
West District
√ * William Hartman (R) 9,478
Coroner
√ Jeanine Short (R) 9,724
Council
District 1
√ Rick Collins (R) 2,612
District 2
√ * William VanWye (R) 2,635
District 3
√ * Amy Demske (R) 1,940
Kevin Kreigh (L) 429
District 4
√ * Richard Ring (R) 2,282
Sheriff
√ Brady Thomas (R) 9,764
Circuit Court judge
√ * Kurt Grimm (R) 9,770
Prosecutor
√ Neal Blythe (R) 9,784
Hamilton
District 1
√ * Nancy Renner (R) 56
District 4
√ Tom Werling (R) 58
Waterloo
At large
√ * Katherine Hobbs (R) 248
√ * Jess Jessup (R) 218
Schools
(Non-partisan)
DeKalb Central
At large
(Vote for 1)
Sarah Garman 1,483
* Greg Lantz 2,343
JB Samuelson 2,140
Grant/Richland
(Vote for 1)
Tony Baker 2,880
* Timothy Haynes 2,754
DeKalb Eastern
Butler/Wilmington, at large
√ * Sherri Strock 1,215
Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy
√ * Richard Musser 1,193
Wilmington, At large
√ * Kelly Brown 1,193
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
At large
(Vote for 1)
* Tamara Best 850
√ Luke Ice 953
City of Garrett
(Vote for 1)
√ Matt Freeze 1,116
Brianne Haiflich 483
Charles Ostman 240
Hamilton Schools
At large
* April Holden 241
District 1
Brandy Depriest 191