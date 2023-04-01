4th District Democratic Candidates

Fort Wayne City Council, 4th District

Patti Hays

Age: 67

Job: Chief executive officer of AWS Foundation

Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for the 4th District in 2019; Democratic precinct chair, delegate to state and national conventions

Education: Undergraduate nursing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College; master's degree in nursing administration from LSU Medical Center

Bob Behr

Age: 68

Job: Retired; previously worked in human resources for Marathon Petroleum

Political experience: Unsuccessfully ran for Aboite Township Board in 2022; served as a Democratic precinct committee person and delegate to the state convention. Volunteered for Geoff Paddock and Kyle Miller’s campaigns.

Education: Undergraduate nursing degree from West Virginia Wesleyan College; master's degree in nursing administration from LSU Medical Center