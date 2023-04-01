Two Democrats are hoping to flip the 4th District City Council seat left open by incumbent Jason Arp’s mayoral bid.
The district, which covers Fort Wayne’s most southwestern reaches, represents the Democratic Party’s best opportunity to flip the Republicans’ current 5-4 advantage in their favor. In 2019, Patti Hays came 309 votes short of defeating Arp.
Hays, 67, is running again this year. The chief executive officer of the AWS Foundation and co-founder of Advancing Voices of Women, Hays will face Bob Behr, who unsuccessfully ran for the Aboite Township Board last year.
The experience gained from running before will help in this year’s elections, Hays said during an interview last month. She said her work in the Fort Wayne community sets her apart as a candidate.
“Being on the executive committee for the Allen County Department of Health, being on not-for-profit boards, co-founder of AVOW,” she said. “It’s that total integration in the community over an extended period of time that gives me a great added opportunity in the primary.”
Behr, 67, said being retired allows him to spend more time talking with constituents.
Although many Democratic politicians have experience working with nonprofits or in the public sector, Behr said his business background brings a different perspective to the job. He worked for 26 years in human resources for Marathon Petroleum Corp.
Behr described himself as a moderate. He said he understands progressives’ point of view but believes that in government, “you’re not going to get everything all at once.”
Hays’ campaign is focused on three major areas: strong neighborhoods, smart growth and safety.
“We still have areas in Waynedale and parts of Aboite Township where we don’t have active, strong, organized neighborhood associations,” Hays said. She also wants to help existing homeowner associations “realize the power that they have.”
Hays supports growth in Fort Wayne but wants to make sure it’s not “growth for growth’s sake.” She said new development needs to be accompanied by an understanding of its impact on traffic and other factors.
“I totally support downtown growth, and we’ve seen wonderful additions, but there are parts of town that are standing in line waiting their turn as well to see those opportunities,” Hays said.
Behr said people in the 4th District want improved services and infrastructure, mentioning trash collection, sidewalks and streets. He also said the city needs more affordable housing and high-paying jobs.
Additionally, Behr said he doesn’t feel crime is of critical concern for the 4th District.
“Crime isn’t a major issue out in our neck of the woods,” he said. “Most is car break-ins, occasional robberies — but not very much.”
Regarding development, Behr said it’s important for the city to use all the tools it has at its disposal.
“I know some people and a couple of the councilmen don’t want to give tax rebates, …” he said. “(But) that’s how the game is played. If you want to make some progress, you’ve got to play in the same sandbox.”