Four candidates are facing off for the Democratic nomination to represent Fort Wayne in the City Council's three at-large seats.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers and challengers Stephanie Crandall, Audrey Davis and Sean Johnson come with different backgrounds and dreams but share a common goal of representing the entire city as a councilperson.
Republicans Luke Fries, Martin Bender and Councilman Thomas Freistroffer are also running for the available seats but will not go up against other candidates until the general election.
Michelle Chambers
Chambers is the only incumbent Democrat seeking reelection for City Council at large. She took office in 2020 as one of the first two Black women to serve on the council and the first Black woman to represent the city at large.
As a Fort Wayne native who moved away as a child, Chambers came back to the city to serve, focused on the mindset of putting people over politics.
She said her main focuses are economic growth, healthy and safe neighborhoods and governmental transparency, and that all of those goals tie into one main objective – maintaining the city's momentum.
"It is critical that we connect with our young people because they are our future," Chambers said. "We all, knock on wood, hope we will live a long time, but it will be the young people that will come here and sustain this momentum, that will sustain the growth that we have going."
This year, Chambers brought a successful ordinance to City Council that created a tax abatement that benefits developers bringing affordable housing to the city. Tax phase-ins have traditionally been used to benefit economic development projects.
If reelected, Chambers said she hopes to continue working across the aisle with intentions to make the best decisions for all constituents.
Stephanie Crandall
Crandall said what sets her apart from her Democratic peers are her years of experience in local government. She currently is Fort Wayne's director of intergovernmental affairs.
She came to Fort Wayne looking to start a family in the city her mom is from. Crandall said when she and her husband arrived, "there was a vibe in the air" that the city was going to open a new chapter.
If elected, she has her sights on investing in infrastructure to better connect the city, expanding housing options for residents and retaining and attracting workers.
Crandall said her goals come together with a single focus on strengthening the city as a whole.
"I want Fort Wayne to be a place on the map where people can thrive and where their gifts and their talents can be put to use and where they can feel supported," she said.
Crandall, who has worked for the city for the last 10 years, said she wants to represent all of Fort Wayne because she sees the city as a whole.
Audrey Davis
With a background in organizing to address the root issues of problems facing Fort Wayne, Davis said life circumstances coached her to hold office.
Davis said she has faced financial struggles and roadblocks to furthering her education and weaved through the punches life threw her from a young age. She now lives in an intentionally simple way so that others can simply live – something that drives her activism.
Davis previously was the director of social justice ministries for the Fort Wayne-South Bend Catholic Diocese and helped create an initiative called Faith in Indiana that reached across religions to address societal concerns. Through that experience, Davis said she saw a disconnect between the needs of people and the actions of elected officials.
"There's a huge divorce between the expressed needs and desires of the citizenry and the outcomes that continue to get pursued and peddled as the solutions to our problem from the government," Davis said. "So I decided issue work is only as productive as what the the actual caliber of leadership is in the decision-making bodies."
She said what sets her apart from her opponents is her day-to-day work, which can include supporting someone whose loved one was taken by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and gathering 100 or more people to bring a case about injustices they face to local government meetings. Davis said she wants to use that background to make the entire city flourish.
Sean Johnson
Johnson said he is cut from an entirely different cloth than his opponents – Democrats and Republicans alike.
Currently the Indiana Young Democrats' 3rd District chair, Johnson said he has always been dedicated to making life better for all Fort Wayne residents. Knowing that each person has a different perspective, Johnson said he wants to make decisions for the city that benefit all residents.
"This run for office is personal because I want to see my city grow," Johnson said. "I want to see other people enjoy a better quality of life. I want to see a better city."
He said he wants to focus on proper representation, fiscal responsibility and affordable housing for the people of Fort Wayne if elected. But at the end of the day, he said, he just wants to give back to the city he loves.
The 30-year-old candidate said he also wants to take the time to learn from his older peers and see what he can do to continue the city's growth.
"I just want to see a blossoming equitable city with long-term growth, where we can keep our residents here," Johnson said.