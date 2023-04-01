City Council At Large Democrats

Michelle Chambers

Age: 55

Occupation: Executive director, Young Scholars Academy

Political Experience: Fort Wayne City Council at-large member since 2020

Education: Bachelor's degree in child development from California State University-Los Angeles; Master's degree in public administration from National University-Los Angeles

Stephanie Crandall

Age: 41

Occupation: Director of intergovernmental affairs, city of Fort Wayne

Political Experience: Has not previously run for office.

Education: Bachelor's degrees in political science and Spanish from Ohio Northern University; juris doctorate from William & Mary Law School

Audrey Davis

Age: 39

Occupation: Grassroots and community organizer

Political Experience: Has not previously run for office.

Education: Bachelor's degrees in political science and history from Saint Mary's College; Master's degree in theological studies from Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology

Sean Johnson

Age: 30

Occupation: Owner, C.H.A.N.G.E. (Come Help a Neighbor Get Enriched)

Political Experience: Served as campaign manager for Gary Snyder's 2022 run for U.S. House Indiana District 3

Education: Diploma from North Side High School