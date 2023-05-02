Patti Hays, Scott Myers and Nathan Hartman won contested primaries for Fort Wayne City Council seats Tuesday night.
In the Democratic race for the 4th District nomination, according to final, unofficial returns, Hays had 81% of the vote to 19% for Bob Behr.
In the 4th District Republican race, Myers had 56% of the vote to 44% for Joe Townsend. In the 3rd District Republican race, Hartman had 58% of the vote to 42% for Mike Thomas.
Four Democrats sought three nominations for at-large City Council seats, and in final, unofficial returns Councilwoman Michelle Chambers and challengers Stephanie Crandall and Audrey Davis defeated challenger Sean Johnson.